OPENING
“American Murderer” — (Crime, R, 104 minutes). Based on a true story about Jason Derek Brown, a con man who supports his luxurious lifestyle with a series of scams. After his past catches up with him and his funds start running low, his new scheme lands him on the FBI’s top 10 fugitive list.
“Black Adam” — (Action, PG-13, 124 minutes). In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was given the powers of the gods, but when he used these powers for vengeance, he was put in prison. Now, 5,000 years later, he is free and ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the world as Black Adam.
“My Policeman” — (Drama, R, 113 minutes). Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, the movie follows three people, police officer Tom, teacher Marion and museum curator Patrick, in a story of forbidden love and changing social conventions.
“Paul’s Promise” — (Drama, PG, 94 minutes). The true story of Paul Holderfield, a racist firefighter turned pastor, and how he started one of the first integrated churches in the American South.
“Ticket to Paradise” — (Comedy, PG-13, 144 minutes). A divorced couple on a shared mission travel to Bali to try to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years earlier.
SPECIALTY
Bram Stocker’s “Dracula” 30th Anniversary — (Drama, R, 128 minutes). The story of a seductive Transylvanian prince in the 19th century who travels from Eastern Europe to London in search of human love. 7 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“Ice Age (rerelease 2022)” — (Animation, PG, 81 minutes). Set in the Ice Age, a wooly mammoth, a wisecracking sloth and a scheming saber-tooth tiger embark on a journey to try to reunite a boy with his hunter father. (Go to fandango.com for dates and times).
“The Metropolitan Opera: Media” — (Opera, 190 minutes). A live broadcast of opera performed at The Metropolitan Opera. 10:55 a.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
Three Nights of Horror — Festival of classic horror films. 6 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday-Sunday. (Cottonwood Center for the Arts. Tickets: horror.eventive.org/welcome).
ONGOING
“Amsterdam” — (Drama, R, 134 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. Three friends uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history after they are framed for a murder they witnessed.
“Barbarian” — (Horror, R, 102 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A young woman who rented an Airbnb in Detroit finds out that the house has been overbooked and a strange man is already staying there. She decides to spend the night anyway but soon realizes she has much more to fear than the unexpected house guest.
“Bromates” — (Comedy, R, 98 minutes). Two best friends who are the complete opposites decide to move in together after they both break up with their girlfriends. Along with their friends Angry Mike and Runway Dave, things begin to move from heartbreak to life and possibly death.
“Bros” — (Comedy, R, 115 minutes). Although they have commitment problems, two men attempt a relationship.
“Bullet Train” — (Action, R, 126 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. During a nonstop ride through Japan on a bullet train, five assassins onboard realize that their missions have something in common.
“Clerks III” — (Comedy, R, 115 minutes). Dante, Elias and Silent Bob are hired to make a movie about a convenience store.
“DC League of Super-Pets” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman a fight crime side by side. However, when Superman is kidnapped, Krypto must rely on his own powers to rescue him.
“Don’t Worry Darling” — (Drama, R, 122 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Alice and Jack seem to be living the perfect life in Victory, a company town for the men working of the top- secret Victory Project and their families. However, Alice is beginning to suspect that the Victory Project is hiding disturbing secrets.
“Halloween Ends” — (Horror, R, 111 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. In this final chapter of the Michael Myers and Laurie Strode saga, the violence and terror after a young man is accused of killing the boy he was babysitting forces Laurie to finally confront the evil she is unable to control.
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Based on the children’s book series by Bernard Waber about a crocodile that lives in New York City.
“Minions: The Rise of Gru” — (Animation, PG, 87 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. Before Gru became a master of evil, he was just a 12-year old boy plotting to take over the world.
“Old Man” — (Thriller, not rated, 97 minutes). A lost hiker comes across an old erratic old man living in the woods and is terrorized by the nightmares that await him.
“See How They Run” — (Comedy, PG-13, 98 minutes). The filming of a movie version of a hit play is stopped after a member of the crew is murdered.
“Smile” — (Horror, R, 115 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Dr. Rose Cotter must find a way to confront her past after she witnesses a traumatic and bizarre incident involving a patient and starts having frightening occurrences.
“Terrifier 2” — (Horror, not rated, 138 minutes). Art the Clown returns on Halloween night targeting a teenage girl and her younger brother.
“The Woman King” — (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A group of all-female warriors in the 1800s protected the African kingdom of Dahomey. Now a new generation of female warriors train when a foreign enemy threatens their way of life.
(Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.)
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE