OPENING
“Encanto” — (Animation, PG, 99 minutes). Although Encanto, a Columbian girl, is the only one of her family without magical powers, she may be the only person able to save her family’s magic when their home is in danger.
“For the Love of Money” — (Drama, R, 98 minutes). When Gigi Davis got pregnant, she walked away from a billion-dollar family business to build a new life for her and her daughter. But when her daughter’s life is threatened, she is pulled back into the life she never wanted.
“House of Gucci” — (Crime, R, 157 minutes). When an outsider marries into the family behind the Italian fashion empire, her ambition unravels a family legacy and ultimately results in murder.
“Maanaadu” — (Action, not rated, 153 minutes). On the day Tamil state’s chief minister is set to attend a public conference, his bodyguard and a police officer find themselves stuck in a time loop and unable to protect him.
“Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” — (Horror, R, 107 minutes). Raccoon City, once a bustling town where pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corp. operated from, is now a wasteland with evil brewing beneath the surface. To stop that evil, a group of people must survive the night while trying to uncover the truth behind Umbrella Corp.
ONGOING
“Belfast” — (Drama, PG-13, 98 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. The story of the loss of a boy’s childhood during the music and confusion of the late 1960s.
“Clifford the Big Red Dog” — (Animation, PG, 97 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Emily receives Clifford, a small red puppy, from a magical animal rescuer. Clifford grows 10 feet overnight and attracts the attention of a genetics company that wants to supersize animals.
“Dune” — (Action, PG-13, 155 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Paul Atreides travels to a dangerous planet to save his family and his people.
“Eternals” — (Actions, PG-13, 157 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A Marvel Studios’ movie about a new team of superheroes who are immortal beings and how they shaped the history and civilization on Earth.
“The French Dispatch” — (Comedy, R, 108 minutes). A movie about a love letter sent to journalists at an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city.
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” — (Comedy, PG-13, 124 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. After moving to a small town, a single mom and her two kids discover the legacy their grandfather left behind and how they are connected to the original Ghostbusters.
“King Richard” — (Biography, PG-13, 138 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. The story of Richard Williams’ determination to get his two athletic daughters Venus and Serena off the streets of Compton, Calif., and turn them into tennis superstars.
“No Time to Die” — (Action, PG-13, 163 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. After leaving the active service, James Bond is asked by an old friend to help him help find a kidnapped scientist. During the mission, Bond deals with a villain armed with dangerous new technology.
“The Polar Express” — (Animation, G, 100 minutes). A doubting young boy goes on a magical train ride to the North Pole and learns about bravery, friendship and the spirit of Christmas.
“Ron’s Gone Wrong” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Socially awkward teenager Barney and his digital B-bot named Ron, who never really worked right, go on a journey and learn the meaning of a true friendship.
“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” — (Action, PG-13, 90 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Lethal protector Venom goes into action after serial killer Cletus Kasady turns into the evil Carnage.
