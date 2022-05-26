OPENING
“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” — (Animation, PG-13, 102 minutes). After a water main break creates a sinkhole in front of Bob’s Burgers, Bob and Linda Belcher struggle to keep the business going while their kids try to solve a mystery that may just save the family restaurant.
“F3: Fun and Frustration” — (Comedy, not rated, 148 minutes). In the second film in the Fun and Frustration series, Venky and Varun are trying to get out of financial problems when they meet the Pragathi family, which doesn’t care about money.
“Top Gun: Maverick” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). After finding himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a mission that asks for the ultimate sacrifice from those who fly it, Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell must face his deepest fears.
“The Bad Guys” — (Animation, PG, 100 minutes). A group of animal criminals get caught and Mr. Wolf makes a deal to save them all from going to prison. He makes a promise they will all turn good; he doesn’t plan on keeping this promise.
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” — (Action, PG-13, 126 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. The doorway to the multiverse is opened when Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell, causing an alternative version of Dr. Strange to be released. This alternative version may be too great for Dr. Strange, Wong and Wanda Maximoff to defeat.
“Downton Abbey: A New Era” — (Drama, PG, 125 minutes). The cast from the 2019 movie reunite and go to South France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ inherited villa.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — (Adventure, R, 139 minutes). An immigrant from China finds herself in an adventure and the only way she can save the world is by exploring other universes that show her the other lives she could have led.
“Family Camp” — (Comedy, PG, 101 minutes). Two completely opposite families must camp together. As they compete for a coveted camp trophy, the dads try to hold together their families and marriages.
“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” — (Fantasy, PG-13, 142 minutes). Grade: D+, Katie Walsh. When dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald tries to seize control of the wizarding world, professor Albus Dumbledore recruits magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead a team of wizards, witches and a Muggle to stop him.
“Firestarter” — (Horror, R, 94 minutes). Charlie is a young girl who has the power to set things on fire with her mind. For more than 10 years, Charlie and her parents have been on the run. But as Charlie gets older, the fire gets harder for her to control.
“Incarnation” — (Horror, not rated, 88 minutes). A struggling young couple who are chasing the American dream can’t believe their luck when they find a hidden real estate dream. But after moving into the house they realize that their ideal home is inhabited by a demonic spirit.
“The Lost City” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. While on a book tour in the jungle, a romance-adventure author gets kidnapped by a billionaire who is hoping she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure she wrote about in her latest book. Her cover model, who has dedicated his life to embody the hero character in the book, sets out to rescue the author.
“Men” — (Drama, R, 100 minutes). After the death of her ex-husband, a young woman goes an a vacation by herself to the English countryside.
“The Northman” — (Action, R, 136 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A young Viking prince sets out on a journey to avenge his father’s murder.
“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” — (Animation, PG, 122 minutes). Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles return to Earth in search of an emerald with the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic and his friend Tails go on a journey to find the emerald first.
“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” — (Action, R, 107 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. In financial ruin, Nicolas Cage accepts money to make an appearance at a billionaire super fan’s birthday party. However, this billionaire is actually a drug kingpin and Cage is a CIA informant.
