OPENING
“Eiffel” — (Drama, R, 108 minutes). The French government is pressuring engineer Gustave Eiffel to design something spectacular for the 1889 Paris World Fair. but all he wants to do is build a subway. However, after crossing paths with a woman from his past, he is inspired to change the Paris skyline forever.
“Jurassic World: Dominion” — (Action, PG-13, 146 minutes). Now that dinosaurs are living and hunting alongside humans, it must be determined if humans will remain the top predators on a planet they now share with these fearsome creatures.
ONGOING
“The Bad Guys” — (Animation, PG, 100 minutes). A group of animal criminals get caught and Mr. Wolf makes a deal to save them from going to prison.
“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” — (Animation, PG-13, 102 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. After a water main break creates a sinkhole in front of Bob’s Burgers, Bob and Linda Belcher struggle to keep the business going while their kids try to solve a mystery that could save the family restaurant.
“Crimes of the Future” — (Horror, R, 107 minutes). In avant-garde performances, Saul Tenser publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs during a time when humans are adapting to a new synthetic environment, causing their bodies to undergo mutations and transformations.
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” — (Action, PG-13, 126 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. The doorway to the multiverse is opened when Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell, causing an alternative version of Dr. Strange to be released. This alternative might be too great for Dr. Strange, Wong and Wanda Maximoff to defeat.
“Downton Abbey: A New Era” — (Drama, PG, 125 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Cast members from the 2019 movie reunite and go to South France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess’ inherited villa.
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — (Adventure, R, 139 minutes). An immigrant from China finds herself in an adventure and the only way she can save the world is by exploring other universes that show her the other lives she could have led.
“Family Camp” — (Comedy, PG, 101 minutes). Two completely opposite families must camp together. As they compete for a coveted camp trophy, the dads try to hold together their families and marriages.
“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” — (Fantasy, PG-13, 142 minutes). Grade: D+, Katie Walsh. When dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald tries to seize control of the wizarding world, professor Albus Dumbledore recruits magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead a team of wizards and witches to stop him.
“Hustle” — (Comedy, R, 117 minutes). When a washed-up basketball scout finds a phenomenal street ball player in Spain, he sees the prospect as his chance to get back into the NBA.
“The Lost City” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. While on a book tour in the jungle, a romance-adventure author is kidnapped by a billionaire who is hoping she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure she wrote about in her latest book. Her cover model, who has dedicated his life to embody the hero character in the book, sets out to rescue the author. Together they must survive the jungle and find the treasure before it is lost forever.
“Major” — (Action, PG, 150 minutes). Based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was awarded India’s highest peacetime gallantry award after being martyred in action during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks.
“Men” — (Drama, R, 100 minutes). After the death of her ex-husband, a young woman goes on a vacation by herself to the English countryside.
“Morbius” — (Action, PG-13, 104 minutes). Grade: C-, Michael Phillips. Biochemist Michael Morbius has a rare blood disease and is determined to find a cure. At first, his cure seems to work, but it seems that he has injected himself with a form of vampirism that unleashed a darkness from inside him.
“The Northman” — (Action, R, 136 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A young Viking prince sets out on a journey to avenge his father’s murder.
“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” — (Animation, PG, 122 minutes). Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles return to Earth in search of an emerald with the power to destroy civilization. Sonic and his friend Tails go on a journey to find the emerald first.
“Top Gun: Maverick” — (Action, PG-13, 131 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. After finding himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a mission that asks for the ultimate sacrifice from those who fly it, Navy aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell must face his deepest fears.
“Watcher” — (Thriller, R, 91 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. A serial killer is stalking the city that Julia and her boyfriend just moved into, and now she notices a mysterious stranger watching her.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE