OPENING

“The Boogeyman” — (Horror, PG-13, 98 minutes). While two sisters are grieving the death of their mother and their therapist father, Will, is dealing with his own pain, one of Will’s patient shows up at their home seeking help and leaves behind an entity that feeds on the suffering of its victims.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — (Animation, PG, 140 minutes). When faced with a new threat, Miles Morales finds he must rethink what it means to be a hero when he clashes with Spider-People who protect the Multiverse.

SPECIALTY

Documentary Night — Showing of “The Fandom” and short film “Reframing.” 6:30 p.m. Thursday. (Cottonwood Center for the Arts; tinyurl.com/bdhxjzrh.

“The Metropolitan Opera: Die Zauberflöte” — (Opera, not rated, 210 minutes). A live broadcast of opera performed at The Metropolitan Opera. 10:55 a.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” 2023 Re-release — (Action, PG, 125 minutes). Indy and Marion go on a worldwide quest for the mystical Ark of the Covenant. 4 p.m. Sunday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).

Suga — Agust D Tour “D-Day” in Japan — (Concert, not rated, 150 minutes). A live broadcast of Suga’s concert. 7 p.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).

ONGOING

“About My Father” — (Comedy, PG-13, 99 minutes). The weekend turns into a culture clash when Sebastian brings his immigrant, hairdresser father to a get-together with his fiancée’s rich and eccentric parents.

“Fast X” — (Action, PG-13, 141 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted their foe throughout their many missions but now they must face the most lethal opponent yet.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” — (Action, PG-13, 150 minutes). Although Peter Quill is still reeling from the loss of Gamora, he must rally his team to defend the universe on a mission that if not successful could mean the end of the Guardians.

“Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” — (Action, R, 123 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Afghan interpreter Ahmed saves Army Sgt. John Kinley’s life after they are ambushed. When Kinley finds out Ahmed and his family will not be given safe passage to America as was promised, he returns to the war zone to retrieve Ahmed and his family.

“Kandahar” — (Action, R, 120 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. After exposing a covert mission, a CIA operative and his translator flee from special forces in Afghanistan.

“The Little Mermaid” — (Adventure, PG, 135 minutes). Grade: A-, Moira MacDonald. So she can discover the world beyond the water and impress a prince, a mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch and trades her beautiful voice for human legs.

“The Machine” — (Action, R, 112 minutes). Bert and his father are kidnapped by people who Bert wronged 20 years ago while he was drunk and studying a semester of college in Russia.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — (Animation, PG, 92 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. While working to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumber brothers Mario and Luigi get separated when they are transported down a strange pipe that lands them in the Mushroom Kingdom.

(Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.)

CARLOTTA OLSON, THE GAZETTE