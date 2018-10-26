Starring Rowan Atkinson, Emma Thompson, Olga Kurylenko, Jake Lacy, Ben Miller; directed by David Kerr; 88 minutes; PG for cartoonish violence, saucy humor and language, and nudity for comic effect.
Johnny English, the secret agent of last resort, need not mean the movie of last resort. In “Johnny English Strikes Again,” the charming third chapter in the surprisingly durable spy-spoof franchise, retired MI7 operative Johnny English (Rowan Atkinson) is called back into service — but only after a cyber attack exposes the identities of every other agent in the field.
When we first catch up with English, he has been teaching espionage to British schoolchildren, leading his proteges in a martini toast to an imaginary femme fatale. After the prime minister (Emma Thompson) brings the English back into the fold, he immediately reverts to his signature bungling, in a hilarious episode involving an exploding fountain pen.
You read that right: It’s hilarious. It’s hard to explain why the old exploding-pen gag still would be funny. But Atkinson — using the rubbery face and bulging, expressive eyes that served him so well on the British sitcom “Mr. Bean” — delivers a brand of charming buffoonery that is a balm for these troubled times.
The title character reunites with his sidekick from the original 2003 film: his hapless partner and straight man Bough (Ben Miller), who tries to wrangle something approaching competence out of his blundering colleague. As the agents set off to track down the bad guy (Jake Lacy), a hacker who has targeted British infrastructure, they forswear smartphones, choosing to use purely analog — hence untraceable — devices.
But this cautionary 21st-century theme inevitably takes a back seat to more timeless — and shameless — slapstick, with director David Kerr allowing Atkinson plenty of room to flex his comic muscle.
As did “Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” in which a 56-year-old Tom Cruise famously did his own stunts, “Johnny English Strikes Again” showcases another gracefully aging star of a storied spy franchise. Here, however, Atkinson may even outdo Cruise, with the comedian hurling his 63-year-old body into the service of comedy. With this latest installment in a surprisingly consistent series, Johnny English’s old-fashioned pratfalls make for an irreverent raspberry in the face of evil.