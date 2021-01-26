‘THE LITTLE THINGS’ Starring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto, Natalie Morales, Chris Bauer, Michael Hyatt; directed by John Lee Hancock; 127 minutes; R for violent/disturbing images, language and full nudity. Grade: B+
There’s always something satisfying about a pulpy thriller starring Denzel Washington. The Oscar-winning actor has an ability to elevate any genre piece, even one as slick and sophisticated as John Lee Hancock’s “The Little Things,” a suspenseful yet uneasy slice of neo-noir set in the fall of 1990.
The magic Washington brings to a performance such as this comes, well, in the little things: a stern glance, an easy grin, a tossed-off tag added to the end of a line. He’s amassed a whole subgenre of films with these performances. The best thing a director can do is simply follow him as he navigates the character and script, which Hancock provides in this twisty tale, far darker than his previous projects.
In “The Little Things,” Washington is Joe Deacon, a rural deputy in Kern County, Calif., dispatched to Los Angeles to pick up a piece of evidence to pin a perp. When he arrives in L.A., it’s clear this is his former turf, the greetings both warm and wary. But a young detective, Jimmy Baxter (Rami Malek), is hungry for his insight into a troubling serial murder case, and he persuades him to head to a crime scene.
The blood-spattered apartment contains the body of a young woman, and Joe has a hunch it’s connected to an unsolved case from his past that continues to haunt him. As Jimmy will come to find out, Joe’s devotion to his cases tends toward self-destructively obsessive, a trait that drove him from the L.A. precinct despite his outstanding clearance rate. His devotion rubs off on Jimmy, as Joe shows him his unconventional approach to working a case.
“The Little Things” boasts three Oscar-winning actors: Washington, Malek and Jared Leto, who co-stars as Albert Sparma, a suspect the duo of detectives zero in on. Leto’s physical beauty has been obfuscated by a prosthetic nose, long greasy hair and black contact lenses, giving him an unblinking shark’s gaze. It’s a howler of a performance, a high-camp characterization of Sparma as the ultimate weirdo crime perv.
Hancock’s scrip slowly unfolds, revealing Joe’s complex history and his inner demons, but frustratingly withholds answers. That lack of closure can torment a mind down into the depths of the psyche, something Joe knows all too well, and he sees it in the eyes of his protege. Whether they’re good or bad cops, all Hancock seeks to impart is that above all, they’re human: fallible, tortured, seeking justice or at least a bit of salvation.