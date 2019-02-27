OPENING
“A Madea Family Funeral” — (Comedy, PG-13, 102 minutes). A family reunion becomes a hilarious nightmare for Madea and the crew when they find themselves planning a funeral that may unveil shady family secrets.
“Apollo 11” — (Documentary, G, 93 minutes). Features never seen before footage of the mission to land on the moon.
“Beers of Joy” — (Documentary, not rated, 118 minutes). The story of four people and their passion for beer.
“Greta” — (Drama, R, 98 minutes). After losing her mother, Frances befriends Greta, a lonely widow with a deadly agenda.
SPECIALTY
“Gone with the Wind” 80th Anniversary — (Drama, not rated, 240 minutes). Celebration of one of the most revered motion pictures of all time. 1 p.m. Thursday and Sunday.(Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest); 6 p.m. Thursday and Sunday.(Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Made in Ilima” — (Documentary). Follows the design and construction of Ilima School by MASS Design in the Republic of Congo. 7 p.m. Monday. (Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center, Colorado College).
“The Metropolitan Opera: La Fille du Régiment” — (Opera, not rated, 175 minutes). Broadcast live from the Met. 10:55 a.m. Saturday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest). Encore, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
ONGOING
“Alita: Battle Angel” — (Action, PG-13, 122 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A cyborg battles to change the world while trying to discover the truth about her past.
“Aquaman” — (Action, PG-13, 143 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Arthur Curry, heir to the underwater kingdom, is caught between the surface world and the Atlanteans who plan to revolt.
“Arctic” — (Drama, PG-13, 98 minutes). Grade: A-, Katie Walsh. After an airplane crash, a man must decide to remain in his makeshift camp or go on a dangerous trek to find help.
“Bumblebee” — (Action, PG-13, 114 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A teenager discovers Bumblebee, an Autobot that is on the run, in a California junkyard.
“Creed II” — (Drama, PG-13, 130 minutes). In 1985, Russian boxer Ivan Drago killed U.S. champ Apollo Creed. Now with Rocky Balboa as his trainer, Adonis Creed accepts a match against Vikto Drago, the son of Ivan.
“A Dog’s Way Home” — (Adventure, PG, 96 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. A lost dog travels 400 miles to be reunited with its owner.
“Fighting with My Family” — (Comedy, PG-13, 108 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Based on a true story about two kids of a former wrestler who dream of joining World Wrestling Entertainment.
“Glass” — (Drama, PG-13, 129 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. A security guard with supernatural abilities tracks down a disturbed man with 24 personalities.
“Green Book” — (Biography, PG-13, 130 minutes). An Italian-American becomes chauffeur for an African-American pianist during a 1960s tour in the Deep South, and they develop an unexpected friendship.
“Happy Death Day 2U” — (Horror, Pg-13, 100 minutes). Grade: B-, Rafer Guzmán. To save her friends from a masked killer, a college student must die over and over again.
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” — (Animation, PG, 104 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Hiccup, along with Toothless, must find the hidden world before Grimmel finds it first.
“Isn’t it Romantic” — (Comedy, PG-13, 88 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. A woman who is unhappy with her life becomes trapped inside a romantic comedy in an alternative universe.
“The Kid Who Would Be King” — (Adventure, PG, 120 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. A group of kids go on a quest to battle a medieval menace.
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” — (Animation, PG, 106 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Emmet, Lucy and Batman must try to stop Lego Duplo invaders from out of space from wrecking everything.
“Mary Poppins Returns” — (Comedy, PG, 130 minutes). Grade: C-, Michael O’Sullivan. The magical nanny returns to help Michael and his three children through a difficult time in their lives.
“The Prodigy” — (Horror, R, 100 minutes). Grade: B+, Rafer Guzman. A mother worries that her son’s disturbing behavior is because something supernatural has overtaken him.
“Ralph Breaks the Internet” — (Animation, PG, 112 minutes). Ralph and Vanellope go on a new adventure after discovering a Wi-Fi router in the arcade.
“Run the Race” — (Drama, PG, 101 minutes). Zach works hard to earn a football college scholarship after the death of his mother and his father’s abandonment.
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” — (Animation, PG, 117 minutes). Grade: A, Michael Phillips. Spider-Man works with a teenager from New York so he can become the next web-slinging superhero.
“Stan & Ollie” — (Comedy, PG, 97 minutes). Grade: A-, Michael Phillips. The famous comedy duo Laurel and Hardy try to reignite their film careers with a theater tour of post-war Britain.
“The Upside” — (Comedy, PG-13, 125 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. The story of a wealthy quadriplegic and his friendship with a parolee who becomes his caretaker.
