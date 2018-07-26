OPENING
“Teen Titans Go! to the Movies” — (Action, PG, 84 minutes). Five superheroes who dream of Hollywood stardom are sidetracked by a villain who is trying to take over the world.
SPECIALTY
“Across the Universe” — (Drama, PG-13, 133 minutes). A movie set in the 1960s, amid years of anti-war protest, mind exploration and rock ‘n roll. 2 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” — (Animation, PG, 89 minutes). Grade: A-, Rick Bentley. Two youngsters trick their principal into thinking he’s a superhero named Captain Underpants. 9:30 a.m. Monday and Tuesday. (Cinemark Carfree); 10 a.m. Monday and Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown).
“Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical!” — (Musical, PG, 145 minutes). A high-energy show starring original Broadway cast members Jeremy Jordan, Kara Lindsay, Ben Fankhauser and Andrew Keenan-Bolger. 7 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest); 12:55 p.m. Saturday. (Regal Interquest).
“Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies” — (Concert, 180 minutes). Featuring the concert recorded in Philadelphia in 1989. 27 p.m. Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest.
“Sailor Moon” — R and S — The Movies — (Anime, 120 minutes). Along with a never-before seen short “Ami’s First Love.” 12:55 p.m. Saturday (dubbed); 7 p.m. Monday (subtitles). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Yellow Submarine” — (Animation, G, 85 minutes). One-day cinema event to celebrate the movie’s 50th anniversary. 9:55 p.m. Friday. (Kimball’s Peak).
ONGOING
“A Quiet Place” — (Horror, PG-13, 90 minutes). Grade: A, Stephen Whitty. A family must live in silence to save themselves from creatures that hunt by sound.
“A Wrinkle in Time” — (Adventure, PG, 109 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Meg, her brother and her friend travel to space to find Meg’s missing scientist father.
“Ant-Man and the Wasp” — (Action, PG-13, 118 minutes). Grade: B, Ann Hornaday. Scott Lang puts on his Ant-Man suit again to fight with the Wasp against a powerful enemy.
“Avengers: Infinity War” — (Action, PG-13, 149 minutes). Grade B+, Michael O’Sullivan. The Avengers must defeat the evil Thanos before he destroys the universe.
“Book Club” — (PG-13, comedy, 104 minutes). After reading “50 Shade of Grey,” four friends’ lives change dramatically.
“Deadpool 2” — (Action, R, 119 minutes). Grade, C-, Katie Walsh. Deadpool and a rogue group of mutants protect a young boy from a brutal mutant named Cable.
“The Equalizer 2” — (Action, R, 121 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Robert McCall delivers vigilante justice when his friend and former colleague is killed.
“The First Purge” — (Suspense, R, 97 minutes). As a way to get the crime rate down to 1 percent, the New Founding Fathers of America test a theory that allows residents in one community to vent aggression for one night.
“Hearts Beat Loud” — (Drama, PG-13, 97 minutes). Grade: B+, Michael O’Sullivan. A daughter and her father form a songwriting duo before she leaves for college.
“Hereditary” — (Drama, R, 127 minutes). Grade: A-, Michael Phillips. Terrifying secrets about a family’s ancestry are revealed.
“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” — (Animation, PG, 97 minutes). Grade: B, Rick Bentely. Drac finds romance on a family vacation.
“Incredibles 2” — (Animation, PG, 118 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael O’Sullivan. While Elastigirl fights a mad hypnotist, Mr. Incredible is at home taking care of the children.
“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” — (Action, PG-13, 128 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. When the island’s dormant volcano begins to erupt, Owen and Claire try to rescue the remaining dinosaurs.
“Leave No Trace” — (Drama, PG, 109 minutes). A small mistake changes the life of a father and his 13-year old daughter.
“Life of the Party” — (Comedy, PG-13, 105 minutes). Grade: D+, Michael O’Sullivan. After her divorce, a woman returns to college and ends up in the same class as her daughter.
“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” — (Comedy, PG-13, 114 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A bride invites three men from her mother’s past with hopes of meeting her real father and having him walk her down the aisle.
“Ocean’s 8” — (Action, PG-13, 110 minutes). Grade, B+, Michael O’Sullivan. Eight women scheme how to steal an expensive necklace at the New York City’s Met Gala.
“Overboard” — (Comedy, PG-13, 112 minutes). In this remake of the 1987 movie, a wealthy, spoiled yacht owner develops amnesia after falling overboard and ends up the target of revenge from his mistreated employee.
“Show Dogs” — (Action, PG, 92 minutes). Grade, B, Pat Padua. To stop a disaster, a police dog and his human partner go undercover in a dog show.
“Sicario: Day of the Soldado” — (Action, R, 122 minutes). Grade: B-, Michael Phillips. Federal agent Matt Graver teams up with Alejandro to fight the cartels that are trafficking terrorists across the U.S. border.
“Skyscraper” — (Action, PG-13, 103 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. An ex-FBI agents has to save his family from a fire in the world’s tallest building.
“Solo: A Star Wars Story” — (Action, P-13, 135 minutes). A young Han Solo meets Chewbacca and encounters Lando Calrissian years before becoming part of the Rebellion.
“Sorry to Bother You” — (Comedy, R, 105 minutes). When a telemarketer discovers the key to profession success, he is pushed into a macabre universe.
“Tag” — (Comedy, R, 100 minutes). Grade: C+, Ann Hornaday. A group of friends play an annual, no-holds-barred game of tag.
“Three Identical Strangers” — (Documentary, PG-13, 96 minutes). Grade B+. Three adopted men, who discover they are triplets who were separated at birth, share about their lives.
“Uncle Drew” — (Comedy, PG-13, 103 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. ax wants to win the Rucker Classic street basketball tournament, but loses his team to his longtime rival. When Dax meets the legendary Uncle Drew, they take a road trip to find Drew’s old basketball squad players to compete in the tournament.
“Unfriended: Dark Web” — (Horror, R, 88 minutes). After finding hidden files on his new computer, a teen and his friends are thrust into the dark web and discover someone has been watching them.
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” — (Documentary, PG-13, 94 minutes). Grade: A+, Ann Hornaday. The story of the life of Fred Rogers.
