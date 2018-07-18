OPENING
“The Equalizer 2” — (Action, R, 121 minutes). Robert McCall delivers vigilante justice when his friend and former colleague is killed.
“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” — (Comedy, PG-13, 114 minutes). A bride invites three men from her mother’s past with hopes of meeting her real father and having him walk her down the aisle.
“Three Identical Strangers” — (Documentary, PG-13, 96 minutes). Three adopted men, who discover they are triplets who were separated at birth, share about their lives.
“Unfriended: Dark Web” — (Horror, R, 88 minutes). After finding hidden files on his new computer, a teen and his friends are thrust into the dark web and discover someone has been watching them.
SPECIALTY
“Bolshoi Ballet: Swan Lake (Encore) — (Special Event, PG, 180 minutes). Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” performed by the Bolshoi Ballet and broadcast from Moscow. 7 p.m. Monday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).“Out on Stage The Movie” — (Comedy, 90 minutes). Original comedy produced by Zach Noe Towers. 8 p.m. Tuesday. (Cinemark Carefree).
“Princess Mononoke” — (Animation, PG-13, 145 minutes). A prince tries to stop a battle between Lady Eboshi and Princess Mononoke. 12:55 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“The Sandlot” 25th Anniversary — (Comedy, PG, 101 minutes). A magical summer of baseball, adventures and more for a group of young sandlot baseball players. 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“The Workers Cup” — (Documentary, 92 minutes). African and Asian migrant workers inside the Qatar’s labor camp build the facilities of the 2022 World Cup and compete in a football tournament of their own. 7-9 p.m. Thursday. (Ivywild School).
ONGOING
“A Quiet Place” — (Horror, PG-13, 90 minutes). Grade: A, Stephen Whitty. A family must live in silence to save themselves from creatures that hunt by sound.
“A Wrinkle in Time” — (Adventure, PG, 109 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Meg, her brother and her friend travel to space to find Meg’s missing scientist father.
“Adrift” — (Action, PG-13, 120 minutes). Based on a true story of a couple’s survival of the worst hurricane in history.
“Ant-Man and the Wasp” — (Action, PG-13, 118 minutes). Grade: B, Ann Hornaday. Scott Lang puts on his Ant-Man suit again to fight with the Wasp against a powerful enemy.
“Black Panther” — (Action, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade: A+, Katie Walsh. Black Panther takes action when an old enemy threatens his nation and the world.“Book Club” — (PG-13, comedy, 104 minutes). After reading “50 Shades of Grey,” four friends’ lives change dramatically.
“Breaking In” — (Thriller, PG-13, 88 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Nothing will stop a woman from rescuing her children being held hostage during a home invasion.
“Deadpool 2” — (Action, R, 119 minutes). Grade, C-, Katie Walsh. Deadpool and a rogue group of mutants protect a boy from a brutal mutant.
“The First Purge” — (Suspense, R, 97 minutes). As a way to get the crime rate down to 1 percent, the New Founding Fathers of America test a theory that allows residents in one community to vent aggression for one night.
“Hearts Beat Loud” — (Drama, PG-13, 97 minutes). Grade: B+, Michael O’Sullivan. A daughter and her father form a songwriting duo before she leaves for college.
“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” — (Animation, PG, 97 minutes). Grade: B, Rick Bentely. Drac finds romance on a family vacation.
“Incredibles 2” — (Animation, PG, 118 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael O’Sullivan. While Elastigirl fights a mad hypnotist, Mr. Incredible is at home taking care of the children.
“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” — (Action, PG-13, 128 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. When the island’s dormant volcano begins to erupt, Owen and Claire try to rescue the remaining dinosaurs.
“Leave No Trace” — (Drama, PG, 109 minutes). A small mistake changes the life of a father and his 13-year old daughter.
“Life of the Party” — (Comedy, PG-13, 105 minutes). Grade: D+, Michael O’Sullivan. After her divorce, a woman returns to college and ends up in the same class as her daughter.
“Ocean’s 8” — (Action, PG-13, 110 minutes). Grade, B+, Michael O’Sullivan. Eight women scheme how to steal an expensive necklace at the New York City’s Met Gala.
“Overboard (2018)” — (Comedy, PG-13, 112 minutes). In this remake of the 1987 movie, a wealthy, spoiled yacht owner develops amnesia after falling off a boat and ends up the target of revenge from a mistreated employee.
“Rampage” — (Action, PG-13, 107 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. After a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong, a primatologist and the military must prevent the beasts from destroying everything.
“Ready Player One” — (Action, PG-13, 140 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. The late creator of a virtual reality world called OASIS releases a video challenging users to find an Easter egg that will give the finder a fortune.
“Show Dogs” — (Action, PG, 92 minutes). Grade, B, Pat Padua. A police dog and his human partner go undercover in a dog show.
“Sicario: Day of the Soldado” — (Action, R, 122 minutes). Grade: B-, Michael Phillips. Federal agent Matt Graver teams up with Alejandro to fight the cartels that are trafficking terrorists across the U.S. border.
“Skyscraper” — (Action, PG-13, 103 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. An ex-FBI agents has to save his family from a fire in the world’s tallest building.
“Solo: A Star Wars Story” — (Action, P-13, 135 minutes). A young Han Solo meets Chewbacca and encounters Lando Calrissian years before becoming part of the Rebellion.
“Tag” — (Comedy, R, 100 minutes). Grade: C+, Ann Hornaday. A group of friends play an annual, no-holds-barred game of tag.
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” — (Documentary, PG-13, 94 minutes). Grade: A+, Ann Hornaday. The story of the life of Fred Rogers.
