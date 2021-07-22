OPENING
“Joe Bell” — (Drama, R, 90 minutes). A true story of a man who sets out on a solo walk across the U.S., crusading against bullying after his son is ridiculed in high school for being gay.
“Old” — (Suspense, PG-13, 108 minutes). As a family relaxes on a secluded beach, they begin to age quickly and their entire lives are reduced to a single day.
“Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” — (Documentary, R, 119 minutes). Behind-the-scenes look at chef, writer and host Anthony Bourdain and his genuine approach to food, culture and travel.
“Snake Eyes” — (Action, PG-13, 121 minutes). A mysterious fighter called Snake Eyes is trained by a Japanese ninja clan, but he finds his loyalties tested when his past is revealed.
ONGOING
“A Quiet Place Part II” — (Horror, PG-13, 97 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. As the Abbott family face a fight for survival in silence, they must go into the outside world and realize that there are more creatures beyond the sand path other than those that hunt by sound.
“Black Widow” — (Action, PG-13, 133 minutes). A dangerous conspiracy with ties to the Black Widow’s past makes her deal with her life as a spy and broken relationships she left behind before becoming an Avenger.
“The Boss Baby: Family Business” — (Animation, PG, 107 minutes). A new boss baby brings together the adult Templeton brothers and inspires a new family business.
“Cruella” — (Comedy, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade B-, Katie Walsh. A prequel film set in the ‘70s London punk rock revolution follows a young Cruella de Vil.
“Escape Room: Tournament of Champions” — (Action, PG-13, 88 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. After six people realize they are locked in a series of escape rooms, they learn how to survive and discover they have all played this game before.
“F9: The Fast Saga” — (Action, PG-13, 145 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. Dom and his crew must stop a world-shattering plot that is being led by skilled assassin and high-performance driver Jakob, who is Dom’s forsaken brother.
“The Forever Purge” — (Action, R, 103 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. The annual Purge doesn’t stop at daybreak because lawless marauders decided it should never end.
“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” — (Action, R, 116 minutes). Grade: D, Katie Walsh. A bodyguard and an assassin try to save the assassin’s wife.
“The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52” — (Documentary, PG, 96 minutes). The story of the 52 Hertz Whale, whose calls are not recognized by other whales and is believed to live its life in complete solitude.
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” — (Comedy, PG, 115 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. LeBron James and his son are trapped in digital space and the only way for them to get home is to enlist the help of the Bugs Bunny gang to win a basketball game against a rogue artificial intelligence.
“Summer of Soul (... Or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised)” — (Music, PG-13, 117 minutes). A documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival that promoted black pride and unity with African American music and culture.
“Werewolves Within” — (Horror, R, 97 minutes). A snowstorm has trapped the residents of the small divided town of Beaverfield, while a forest ranger and a postal clerk try to discover the truth behind a creature that is terrorizing the community.
