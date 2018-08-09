OPENING
“Dog Days” — (Comedy, PG, 112 minutes). Story about a group of people brought together by their canine counterparts.
“The Meg” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). A diver tries to rescue a crew from a deep-sea submersible that has been attacked by a prehistoric, 75-foot shark.
“Slender Man” — (Horror, PG-13, 93 minutes). A tall, thin man is believed to be responsible for the haunting and disappearance of children and teens.
SPECIALTY
2018 Ledlenser Trails In Motion Film Festival — With trails and ultra running films. 7-9 p.m. Wednesday. (Ivywild School).
“Big, Loud & Live 15” — (Concert, 315 minutes). Drum Corps International prelims live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. 4:30 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
“The Emoji Movie” — (Animation, PG, 96 minutes). Grade: D+, Katie Walsh. A multi-expressional emoji named Gene embarks on a journey to become a normal emoji. 9:30 a.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown).
“Grave of the Fireflies” — (Anime, PG-13, 100 minutes). A brother and sister in Japan must fend for themselves during World War II. 12:55 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday (dubbed); 7 p.m. Monday (subtitles). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Rachel Hollis Presents: Made for More” — (Inspirational, 120 minutes). An inside look at chasing dreams. 7:30 p.m. Monday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“Ant-Man and the Wasp” — (Action, PG-13, 118 minutes). Grade: B, Ann Hornaday. Scott Lang puts on his Ant-Man suit again to fight with the Wasp against a powerful enemy.
“Avengers: Infinity War” — (Action, PG-13, 149 minutes). Grade B+, Michael O’Sullivan. The Avengers must defeat the evil Thanos before he destroys the universe.
“Christopher Robin” — (Animation, PG, 104 minutes). Grade: B, Michael O’Sullivan. Now an adult, Christopher Robin reunites with Winnie the Pooh and friends.
“The Darkest Minds” — (Sci-Fi, PG-13, 105 minutes). Teens try to take back their future from an adult world that fears everyone younger than 18.
“Deadpool 2” — (Action, R, 119 minutes). Grade, C-, Katie Walsh. Deadpool and a rogue group of mutants protect a young boy from a brutal mutant named Cable.
“Death of a Nation” — (Documentary, PG-13, 109 minutes). Explores the similarities between the presidencies of Abraham Lincoln and Donald Trump.
“Eighth Grade” — Comedy, R, 93 minutes). Grade: A+, Ann Hornaday. A teenage girl tries to get through her last week of a horrible eighth-grade year before starting high school.
“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” — (Animation, PG, 97 minutes). Grade: B, Rick Bentley. Drac finds romance on a family vacation.
“Incredibles 2” — (Animation, PG, 118 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael O’Sullivan. While Elastigirl fights a mad hypnotist, Mr. Incredible is at home taking care of the children.
“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” — (Action, PG-13, 128 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. When the island’s dormant volcano begins to erupt, Owen and Claire try to rescue the remaining dinosaurs.
“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” — (Comedy, PG-13, 114 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A bride invites three men from her mother’s past with hopes of meeting her real father and having him walk her down the aisle.
“Mission: Impossible — Fallout” — (Action, PG-13, 147 minutes). Ethan Hunt and his team race against time after a mission goes wrong.
“Ready Player One” — (Action, PG-13, 140 minutes)“. Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. The late creator of a virtual reality world called OASIS released a video challenging other OASIS users to find an Easter egg that will give the finder his fortune.
“Solo: A Star Wars Story” — (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). A young Han Solo meets Chewbacca and encounters Lando Calrissian years before becoming part of the Rebellion.
“The Spy Who Dumped Me” — (Comedy, R, 116 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Two friends unwittingly become involved in an international conspiracy.
“Tag” — (Comedy, R, 100 minutes). Grade: C+, Ann Hornaday. A group of friends play an annual, no-holds-barred game of tag.
“Teen Titans Go! to the Movies” — (Action, PG, 84 minutes). Five superheroes who dream of Hollywood stardom are sidetracked by a villain who is trying to take over the world.
“Three Identical Strangers” — (Documentary, PG-13, 96 minutes). Grade B+. Three adopted men, who discover they are triplets who were separated at birth, share about their lives.
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” — (Documentary, PG-13, 94 minutes). Grade: A+, Ann Hornaday. The story of the life of Fred Rogers.
Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.
COMPILED BY THE GAZETTE