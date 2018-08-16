OPENING
“Alpha” — (Adventure, PG-13, 96 minutes). An adventure set in the last Ice Age that shines light on how mankind discovered man’s best friend.
“Mile 22” — (Action, R, 95 minutes). An American intelligence officer must smuggle a police officer with sensitive information out of the country.
SPECIALTY
“Elvis” ‘68 Comeback Special — (Classic, 120 minutes). Including an exclusive look at the making of the special with director/producer Steve Binder. 7:30 p.m. Thursday (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest); 7:30 p.m. Monday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Regal Interquest).
“The Human Element” — (Documentary, 76 minutes). Photographer James Balog uses his camera to show how environmental change is affecting people. 7-9 p.m. Thursday. (Tim Gill Center).
“An Interview with God” — (Inspirational, 116 minutes). A journalist is granted an interview with someone claiming to be God. 7 p.m. Monday. (Cinemark Carefree, AMC Chapel Hills, Regal Interquest); 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. (AMC Chapel Hills, Regal Interquest).
“The Night is Short, Walk On Girl” — (Anime, PG-13, 100 minutes). The story of a girl and her night of partying and adventures. 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday (subtitled). (Cinemark Tinseltown).
“Three Identical Strangers” — (Documentary, PG-13, 96 minutes). Grade B+. Three adopted men, who discover they are triplets who were separated at birth, share about their lives. 6:30-10 p.m. Saturday. (333 ECO)
“The True Cost” — (Documentary, PG-13, 92 minutes). Explores the impact of fashion on people and the planet. 7-9 p.m. Monday. (Ivywild School).
ONGOING
“Ant-Man and the Wasp” — (Action, PG-13, 118 minutes). Grade: B, Ann Hornaday. Scott Lang puts on his Ant-Man suit again to fight with the Wasp against a powerful enemy.
“Avengers: Infinity War” — (Action, PG-13, 149 minutes). Grade B+, Michael O’Sullivan. The Avengers must defeat the evil Thanos before he destroys the universe.
“BlacKkKlansman” — (Biography, R, 135 minutes). A Colorado Springs African- American police officer infiltrates and becomes the head of a local Ku Klux Klan chapter.
“Christopher Robin” — (Animation, PG, 104 minutes). Grade: B, Michael O’Sullivan. Now an adult, Christopher Robin reunites with Winnie the Pooh and friends.
“The Darkest Minds” — (Sci-Fi, PG-13, 105 minutes). Teens try to take back their future from an adult world that fears everyone younger than 18.
“Deadpool 2” — (Action, R, 119 minutes). Grade, C-, Katie Walsh. Deadpool and a rogue group of mutants protect a young boy from a brutal mutant named Cable.
“Dog Days” — (Comedy, PG, 112 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. Story about a group of people brought together by their canine counterparts.
“Eighth Grade” — Comedy, R, 93 minutes). Grade: A+, Ann Hornaday. A teenage girl tries to get through her last week of a horrible eighth-grade year before starting high school.
“The First Purge” — (Suspense, R, 97 minutes). As a way to get the crime rate down to 1 percent, the New Founding Fathers of America test a theory that allows residents in one community to vent aggression for one night.
“Incredibles 2” — (Animation, PG, 118 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael O’Sullivan. While Elastigirl fights a mad hypnotist, Mr. Incredible is at home taking care of the children.
“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” — (Action, PG-13, 128 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. When the island’s dormant volcano begins to erupt, Owen and Claire try to rescue the remaining dinosaurs.
“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” — (Comedy, PG-13, 114 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A bride invites three men from her mother’s past with hopes of meeting her real father and having him walk her down the aisle.
“The Meg” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A diver tries to rescue a crew from a deep-sea submersible that has been attacked by a prehistoric, 75-foot shark.
“Mission: Impossible — Fallout” — (Action, PG-13, 147 minutes). Ethan Hunt and his team race against time after a mission goes wrong.
“Ocean’s 8” — (Action, PG-13, 110 minutes). Grade, B+, Michael O’Sullivan. Eight women scheme how to steal an expensive necklace at the New York City’s Met Gala.
“Rampage” — (Action, PG-13, 107 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. After a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong, a primatologist and the military must prevent the beasts from destroying everything.
“Show Dogs” — (Action, PG, 92 minutes). Grade, B, Pat Padua. To stop a disaster, a police dog and his human partner go undercover in a dog show.
“Sicario: Day of the Soldado” — (Action, R, 122 minutes). Grade: B-, Michael Phillips. Federal agent Matt Graver teams up with Alejandro to fight the cartels that are trafficking terrorists across the U.S. border.
“Skyscraper” — (Action, PG-13, 103 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. An ex-FBI agents has to save his family from a fire in the world’s tallest building.
“Slender Man” — (Horror, PG-13, 93 minutes). Grade: C-, Katie Walsh. A tall, thin man is believed to be responsible for the haunting and disappearance of children and teens.
“Solo: A Star Wars Story” — (Action, PG-13, 135 minutes). A young Han Solo meets Chewbacca and encounters Lando Calrissian years before becoming part of the Rebellion.
“The Spy Who Dumped Me” — (Comedy, R, 116 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Two friends unwittingly become involved in an international conspiracy.
“Tag” — (Comedy, R, 100 minutes). Grade: C+, Ann Hornaday. A group of friends play an annual, no-holds-barred game of tag.
“Uncle Drew” — (Comedy, PG-13, 103 minutes). Grade: B+, Katie Walsh. ax wants to win the Rucker Classic street basketball tournament, but loses his team to his longtime rival. When Dax meets the legendary Uncle Drew, they take a road trip to find Drew’s old basketball squad players to compete in the tournament.
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” — (Documentary, PG-13, 94 minutes). Grade: A+, Ann Hornaday. The story of the life of Fred Rogers.
