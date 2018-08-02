OPENING
“Christopher Robin” — (Animation, PG, 104 minutes). Now an adult, Christopher Robin reunites with Winnie-the-Pooh and friends.
“The Darkest Minds” — (Sci-Fi, PG-13, 105 minutes). Teens try to take back their future from an adult world that fears everyone under 18.
“Death of a Nation” — (Documentary, PG-13, 109 minutes). Explores the similarities between the presidencies of Abraham Lincoln and Donald Trump.
“Eighth Grade” — (Comedy, R, 93 minutes). A teenage girl tries to get through her last week of a horrible eighth-grade year before starting high school.
“The Spy Who Dumped Me” — (Comedy, R, 116 minutes). Two friends unwittingly become involved in an international conspiracy.
SPECIALTY
“The Big Lebowski” — (Comedy, 130 minutes). Special 20th anniversary event with insight from Turner Classic Movies. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“Clueless (1996)” — (Comedy, PG-13, 97 minutes). A Beverly Hills high school student named Cher attempts to make over the new girl at school. 7-9 p.m. Monday. (Ivywild School).
“Jason Mraz: Have it All the Movie” — (Documentary, 90 minutes). Featuring the music from Mraz’s album “Know.” 7 p.m. Tuesday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Rachel Hollis Presents: Made for More” — (Inspirational, 120 minutes). An inside look at chasing dreams and to inspire you to believe you can change the world. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
“Sailor Moon Supers — The Movie” — (Anime, 75 minutes). Along with a never-before seen short “Ami’s First Love.” 12:55 p.m. Saturday (dubbed); 7 p.m. Monday (subtitles). (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree, Regal Interquest).
ONGOING
“Ant-Man and the Wasp” — (Action, PG-13, 118 minutes). Grade: B, Ann Hornaday. Scott Lang puts on his Ant-Man suit again to fight with the Wasp against a powerful enemy.
“Avengers: Infinity War” — (Action, PG-13, 149 minutes). Grade B+, Michael O’Sullivan. The Avengers must defeat the evil Thanos before he destroys the universe.
“Deadpool 2” — (Action, R, 119 minutes). Grade, C-, Katie Walsh. Deadpool and a rogue group of mutants protect a young boy from a brutal mutant named Cable.
“The Equalizer 2” — (Action, R, 121 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. Robert McCall delivers vigilante justice when his friend and former colleague is killed.
“Hearts Beat Loud” — (Drama, PG-13, 97 minutes). Grade: B+, Michael O’Sullivan. A daughter and her father form a songwriting duo before she leaves for college.
“Hereditary” — (Drama, R, 127 minutes). Grade: A-, Michael Phillips. Terrifying secrets about a family’s ancestry are revealed.
“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” — (Animation, PG, 97 minutes). Grade: B, Rick Bentely. Drac finds romance on a family vacation.
“Incredibles 2” — (Animation, PG, 118 minutes). Grade: A+, Michael O’Sullivan. While Elastigirl fights a mad hypnotist, Mr. Incredible is at home taking care of the children.
“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” — (Action, PG-13, 128 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. When the island’s dormant volcano begins to erupt, Owen and Claire try to rescue the remaining dinosaurs.
“Leave No Trace” — (Drama, PG, 109 minutes). A small mistake changes the life of a father and his 13-year old daughter.
“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” — (Comedy, PG-13, 114 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. A bride invites three men from her mother’s past with hopes of meeting her real father and having him walk her down the aisle.
“Mission: Impossible — Fallout” — (Action, PG-13, 147 minutes). Ethan Hunt and his team race against time after a mission goes wrong.
“Ocean’s 8” — (Action, PG-13, 110 minutes). Grade, B+, Michael O’Sullivan. Eight women scheme how to steal an expensive necklace at the New York City’s Met Gala.
“Rampage” — (Action, PG-13, 107 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. After a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong, a primatologist and the military must prevent the beasts from destroying everything.
“Ready Player One” — (Action, PG-13, 140 minutes)“. Grade: B- Katie Walsh. The late creator of a virtual reality world called OASIS released a video challenging other OASIS users to find an Easter egg which will give the finder his fortune.
“Sicario: Day of the Soldado” — (Action, R, 122 minutes). Grade: B-, Michael Phillips. Federal agent Matt Graver teams up with Alejandro to fight the cartels that are trafficking terrorists across the U.S. border.
“Skyscraper” — (Action, PG-13, 103 minutes). Grade: C+, Katie Walsh. An ex-FBI agents has to save his family from a fire in the world’s tallest building.
“Solo: A Star Wars Story” — (Action, P-13, 135 minutes). A young Han Solo meets Chewbacca and encounters Lando Calrissian years before becoming part of the Rebellion.
“Tag” — (Comedy, R, 100 minutes). Grade: C+, Ann Hornaday. A group of friends play an annual, no-holds-barred game of tag.
“Teen Titans Go! to the Movies” — (Action, PG, 84 minutes). Five superheroes who dream of Hollywood stardom are sidetracked by a villain who is trying to take over the world.
“Three Identical Strangers” — (Documentary, PG-13, 96 minutes). Grade B+. Three adopted men, who discover they are triplets who were separated at birth, share about their lives.
“Unfriended: Dark Web” — (Horror, R, 88 minutes). After finding hidden files on his new computer, a teen and his friends are thrust into the dark web and discover someone has been watching them.
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” — (Documentary, PG-13, 94 minutes). Grade: A+, Ann Hornaday. The story of the life of Fred Rogers.
