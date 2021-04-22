OPENING
“Demon-Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train” — (Animation, R, 117 minutes). Tanjiro Kamado turns into a demon slayer after his family was murdered and his sister was turned into a demon.
”Mortal Kombat” — (Action, R, 110 minutes). A MMA fighter from Earth becomes a competitor in an intergalactic tournament of ancient martial arts.
“Sound of Metal” (2019) — (Drama, R, 130 minutes). A heavy-metal drummer begins to lose his hearing, causing his life to change.
SPECIALTY
“The Father” — (Drama, PG-13, 97 minutes). 12:45 p.m. Saturday. An aging father will not accept help from his daughter as he doubts his family and his own mind. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“Judas and the Black Messiah” — (Biography, R, 126 minutes). 3:30 p.m. Saturday. After accepting a plea deal from the FBI, Bill O’Neal infiltrates the Black Panther Party to gather intelligence. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“Mank” — (Biography, R, 131 minutes). 3:15 p.m. Saturday. Following the reevaluation of 1930’s Hollywood through the eyes of Herman J. Mankiewicz while he finishes the screenplayy for “Citizen Kane.” (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“Minari” — (Drama, PG-13, 105 minutes). 6 p.m. Friday. A Korean-American family learns what really makes a home when they move to an Arkansas farm to find the American dream. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
“The Trial of the Chicago 7” — (Drama, R, 129 minutes). 8:45 p.m. Friday. Seven people go on trial for charges during the uprising of the Chicago 1968 Democratic National Convention. (Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree).
ONGOING
“Chaos Walking” — (Action, PG-13, 108 minutes). As two friends wander through the badlands of an unexplored plant, they try to escape after realizing that all their inner thoughts are seen and heard by everyone.
“The Courier” — (Drama, PG-13, 111 minutes). A spy and his Russian source work to put an end to the Cuban Missile Crisis.
“The Girl Who Believes in Miracles” — (Family, PG, 100 minutes). Fame begins to take a toll on Sara, a young girl who starts praying after hearing a preacher say that faith can do anything and mysteriously all the sick people in her town are healed.
“Godzilla Vs. Kong” — (Action, PG-13, 113 minutes). Kong, his protectors and a young orphaned girl go on a journey to find his real home as they battle with Godzilla, who is creating destruction across the Earth.
“In the Earth” — (Horror, R, 107 minutes). A scientist and a park scout go deep into the forest during an equipment run while the world searches for a cure to a devastating virus.
“Nobody” — (Action, R, 92 minutes). After a stranger helps a women being harassed by a group of men, he becomes the target of a drug lord. “Nomadland” — (Drama, R, 108 minutes). After losing everything during the Great Recession, a woman in her 60s decides to travel as a modern-day nomad through the American West.
“Promising Young Woman” — (Crime, R, 113 minutes). After a traumatizing event, a young woman will stop at nothing to get revenge.
“Raya and the Last Dragon” — (Action, PG, 114 minutes). Raya is a warrior who is looking to find the last dragon in Kumandra, a reimagined Earth that is inhabited by an ancient civilization.
“SAS: Red Notice” – (Action, R, 123 minutes). An army of criminals hijack a train beneath the English Channel.
“Tom & Jerry” — (Comedy, PG, 101 minutes). Jerry moves into a New York City hotel during the wedding of the century. Mayhem happens when the event planner hires Tom to get rid of Jerry before the wedding.
“The Unholy” — (Horror, PG-13, 99 minutes). After being visited by the Virgin Mary, a hearing-impaired girl can hear, speak and heal the sick. As people come to witness this miracle, horrible events take place. Everyone is wondering if the work was that of the Virgin Mary or something sinister.
“Voyagers” — (Adventure, PG-13, 108 minutes). During a multigeneration mission, the astronauts become paranoid and start not knowing the difference between what is real and not real.
“Wolfwalkers” — (Action, PG, 103 minutes) — A young hunter and her father go to Ireland to help get rid of the last wolf pack. However, the hunter becomes friends with a girl from a tribe that turns into wolves at night and everything changes.
Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes.
COMPILED BY THE GAZETTE