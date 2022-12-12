Minerva Alcaraz has joined Catholic Charities of Central Colorado as director of human resources. She has over 20 years of experience in the for-profit Department of Defense/government contracting human resources arena.
Vanessa Alvarez has joined Friends of the Children as a mentor. She graduated from the International Baccalaureate program at Palmer High School and obtained her bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. She most recently worked at the laboratory at Evans Army Community Hospital as a lab tech.
JP Arnold has been awarded the Public Relations Society of America Pikes Peak Chapter's 2022 Pinnacle Award for lifetime achievement in public relations. He is employed at Bridgers & Paxton Mechanical and Electrical Engineers as marketing and business development manager. Arnold earned a bachelor's degree in mass communications from Ouachita Baptist University and a master’s degree in mass communications from Middle Tennessee State University.
