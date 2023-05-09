Derek Wilson has been named director of development and communications for the nonprofit organization Special Kids Special Families. Wilson was previously the chief strategy officer for Silver Key Senior Services and donor relations director for the Southern Colorado Salvation Army. He spent many years in higher education, including as director of extended studies at the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Beth-El College of Nursing and Health Sciences at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

