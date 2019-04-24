SUNNYVALE, Calif. • A California man who authorities said drove his car through a crosswalk in a quiet Silicon Valley suburb, hitting seven people and injuring eight, is being held in jail on eight counts of attempted murder.
Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Chief Phan Ngo said Wednesday that four people remain hospitalized with major injuries, including a 13-year-old Sunnyvale resident who is in critical condition. Six people were taken to area hospitals.
Ngo said there is no evidence linking Isaiah Joel Peoples, a 34-year-old Army veteran, to known terrorist organizations but that the crash appeared deliberate. Peoples was arrested after Tuesday’s crash.
“Peoples did not slow down prior to the collision and appeared to accelerate as he moved into the crosswalk,” he said, adding they do not have a motive.
The youngest victim was a 9-year-old boy who was treated and released with minor injuries. A 15-year-old boy was treated and released by paramedics. The 13-year-old is a girl, Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Capt. Jim Choi has said.
Peoples’ mother, Leevell Peoples of Sacramento, California, said Wednesday that she couldn’t imagine any situation in which her mild-mannered son would deliberately crash into innocent people, other than something related to the PTSD she said he experienced after serving as an Army sharpshooter in Iraq.
“Unless the car malfunctioned, he would not have done that. He’s like the perfect, model citizen,” she said. “He’s an Army vet, he’s a good kid, never been arrested. I promise you: It was not deliberate. If anything, it was that Army.”
Peoples, who is an auditor for the Department of Defense in Mountain View, received inpatient treatment for PTSD in 2015, his mother said.
The crash happened at a large intersection in an area of commercial strip malls that residents describe as a quiet suburb.