Three little boys are mourning the loss of their mother while Jacksonville police continue searching for the gunman who killed her Friday in the drive-thru of a McDonald’s on the city’s Southside.
Jamie Marie Roque, 32, of Jacksonville was shot at least once about 8:30 a.m. as she ordered food while in the driver’s seat of her car in the drive-thru lane of the fast-food restaurant at 8590 Baymeadows Road. Family members identified Roque as the victim although the Sheriff’s Office hadn’t released her name. No arrests were reported Saturday.
The woman died about an hour later after being taken to Memorial Hospital, said Sgt. Marc Musser of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit.