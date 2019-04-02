A child abuse investigation is underway after a woman allegedly drove into the Arkansas River on Sunday with her own children in the vehicle.
Investigators believe the mother was traveling northbound on State Highway 207 with her 10-year-old and 8-year-old daughters when she veered off a bridge and went into the water. A passerby called for help, and emergency responders were able to rescue the girls from the vehicle. The mother had gotten out on her own.
All three were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and are expected to survive.