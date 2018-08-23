Mortgage rates haven’t done much lately, but they are at least moving in the right direction for homebuyers.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average fell to 4.51 percent with an average 0.5 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1 percent of the loan amount.) It was 4.53 percent a week ago and 3.86 percent a year ago. The 30-year fixed rate has fallen for four weeks in a row but has remained in the same narrow band for the entire summer.
The 15-year fixed-rate average dropped to 3.98 percent with an average 0.5 point. It was 4.01 percent a week ago and 3.16 percent a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average fell to 3.82 percent with an average 0.3 point. It was 3.87 percent a week ago and 3.17 percent a year ago.
“Mortgage rates have hit the late-summer doldrums, holding steady over the past week and remaining almost exactly where they stood a month ago,” said Aaron Terrazas, senior economist at Zillow. “Financial markets are typically quiet in the final weeks of August, and there was very little major economic news to jolt their trajectory. … New-home sales data, which typically doesn’t move the market, could spook fears of a slowing housing market if they disappoint.”
Existing home sales data, which was released this week, did disappoint. Sales declined 0.7 of a percent in July, marking the fourth month in a row of declines and the longest slump since 2013. Rising prices and higher mortgage rates have put a damper on the market.
The Federal Reserve expressed concern about the housing market this week.