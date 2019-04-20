Let's get this out of the way: Cheyenne Mountain's girls' tennis team did not win its own tournament this weekend.
But that's not necessarily a bad thing.
The field featured teams from a higher classification — including Class 5A's Cherry Creek, which won its 35th state title last year. Fellow 5A foes Fossil Ridge and Ralston Valley were there, too.
On Saturday, the Indians settled for a second-place finish behind wins by Morgan Hall and Jensen Enterman at Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively.
Ariana Arenson was runner-up at No. 3 singles.
Meanwhile, the Indians' Reed Vaughn and Ruby Muhl took second at No. 4 doubles.
Cherry Creek won the team title by advancing to the championship matches in all three singles and four doubles brackets. The Bruins won five of those matches. They were so dominant that their varsity and junior varsity duos played each other in the No. 3 doubles finals.
Cheyenne Mountain coach Dave Adams believes the competition will only help his team, which is coming off a tough state tournament. Last year, the Indians saw their nine-year run at the top of 4A end — thanks to a dominant showing by Niwot.
"Anytime you're playing teams with that much success," Adams said, "it's going to be a good challenge. It's good for us to get exposed to that stuff. I'm pleased to get a chance to play against that kind of competition and be forced to make adaptation to our game and make adjustments and try some things to take away their strengths because we had to.
"You can't get away with playing straight-up tennis against a lot of these schools."
Hall is determined to finish as a state champion next month. In the past three seasons, she finished third twice and fourth once at the state tournament.
So far, the senior has shown she's tough to beat.
So far, her only loss came against Rock Canyon's Meghna Chowdhury, a 5A state finalist last year. Before this weekend, Hall boasted a 7-1 record.
On Saturday, she beat Cherry Creek's Eliza Hill — the 5A state champion at No. 2 singles last season — 6-2, 2-6, 6-3. Hall earned the win after taking a 3-2 lead in the third set.
It was the second time this season that Hall beat Hill.
"I think it's definitely a confidence booster," Hall said. "I feel good, especially winning the tournament. It feels good for me knowing that I've beaten some good players, especially her from Creek. It gives a lot of confidence going into the state championship."