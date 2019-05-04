The rate of suicide attempts by poisoning among young people in the United States has more than doubled in the past decade and more than tripled for girls and young women, according to a study published Wednesday.
Researchers at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, and the Central Ohio Poison Center recorded the number of phone calls made to US poison centers between 2000 and 2018 for self-poisoning of children and young adults ages 10 to 24 that were believed to be suicide attempts.
Over the 19-year study period, there were 1.6 million intentional poisoning cases, of which 1.16 million (71%) occurred in girls and young women, according to the findings, published in the Journal of Pediatrics.
