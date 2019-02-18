The Pikes Peak region is expected to see more snow through Tuesday night, with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches Monday night capped by another inch through Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service said.
Snow began falling late Sunday around Colorado Springs, leaving slick roads. Multiple crashes were reported Monday on Interstate 25 in the area.
Two-hour delays for the start of school Tuesday are in effect at many school districts.
Among Colorado ski areas, Wolf Creek was the biggest winner with a foot of snow in the 24 hours ending Monday afternoon. Hesperus received 6 inches. Purgatory and Silverton got 3 inches each, and Cooper, Crested Butte and Powderhorn saw 2 inches each. Eldora, Howelsen, Monarch and Steamboat all reported an inch each of snow in those 24 hours.
Most schools are off Monday due to President Day, but several others that were scheduled to have class were on delayed starts or closed. The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs started classes at 10 a.m.
The forecast high temperature Monday for Colorado Springs is 13, with snow likely before noon and accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow is again expected to fall after 9 p.m. Monday, with 1 to 3 more inches possible. Expect an overnight low of 5 degrees.
The Springs Rescue Mission had taken in 358 people by 8 p.m. Monday after sheltering 409 people Sunday night, the most since the mission expanded its capacity in November, chief development officer Travis Williams said.