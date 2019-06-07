HIGHLANDS RANCH — Part of a skull and a scapula are among the newest round of bones unearthed at a dig site in Highlands Ranch created after fossils were discovered at a construction site there last month.
A team from the Denver Museum of Nature & Science (DMNS) is at the site, and is working on the bones in the museum's fossil prep lab.
Natalie Toth, chief fossil preparator at DMNS, said the bones are likely from a horned dinosaur, likely a torosaurus or triceratops.
The dig is anywhere from 66 to 68 million years old, meaning the bones are a bit spread out, Toth said. If they find more bones, she added, they'll keep digging.