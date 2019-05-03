A young female moose was spotted Friday near Colorado 105 and and Santa Fe Trail in the Monument/Palmer Lake area, according to a tweet from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Wildlife officials received multiple calls about the moose, and asked that people keep their dogs leashed and avoid approaching it.
Moose, the largest big game species in Colorado, are unpredictable and will attack if they feel threatened, wildlife officials cautioned, adding that dogs are especially at risk.
We know you want to see the moose. But we want to keep you and the moose safe. Please stay back. Moose are unpredictable. Dogs are especially at risk. Take photos from a safe distance and move on. pic.twitter.com/j7XME1UzaK— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) May 3, 2019
ATTN @townofmonument /Palmer Lake, @COParksWildlife responded to calls today of young cow moose near Highway 105 & Santa Fe Trail. DO NOT approach it. Keep dogs leashed. If moose feel threatened, they may attack. Ears back and hackles up? Get back! Keep yourself & the moose safe. pic.twitter.com/9c1ZOIqmjm— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) May 3, 2019
This time last year, photos and video taken of people harassing, feeding or approaching moose across the state prompted officials to issue a warning to give the wild animals their space.
Last September, a 700-pound cow had to be tranquilized after wandering into the Ivywild neighborhood in west Colorado Springs. At the time, Bill Vogrin, spokesman for Parks and Wildlife, said that moose sightings were becoming more frequent because of population growth along the Front Range and into the wildland-urban interface.
