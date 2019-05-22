Moose crashes wedding photo shoot at Rocky Mountain National Park

COLORADO, USA — When a couple decided to tie the knot in Rocky Mountain National Park on Monday, they had an unexpected wedding crasher -- a local resident.
The couple from Illinois, who had come to Colorado to elope, had never seen a moose before. And while the moose didn't crash the vows, she did wander through the Sprague Lake area in time for a few photos.
The couple's wedding photographer, Sarah Goff, said she kept trying to get them to look at each other, but they were terrified and stayed focused on the moose.