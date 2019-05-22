Moose crashes wedding photo shoot at Rocky Mountain National Park
Caption +
After a couple wed Monday, May 20, at Sprague Lake, a moose wandered through and crashed a few photos. (Photo by Wedding photographer Sarah Goff via 9 NEWS)
Show MoreShow Less

COLORADO, USA — When a couple decided to tie the knot in Rocky Mountain National Park on Monday, they had an unexpected wedding crasher -- a local resident.

The couple from Illinois, who had come to Colorado to elope, had never seen a moose before. And while the moose didn't crash the vows, she did wander through the Sprague Lake area in time for a few photos.

The couple's wedding photographer, Sarah Goff, said she kept trying to get them to look at each other, but they were terrified and stayed focused on the moose.

Read more at 9NEWS.com

Bear breaks into vehicle in search of gummy bears

Tags

Load comments