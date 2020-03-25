f you care for an evening out tasting local, handmade liquors or a midday sip of something cold and intoxicating, Monument has several options. The town’s tasting rooms include the 3 Hundred Days of Shine, 279 Beacon Lite Road, No. G, new guy in town Lee Spirits Company Distillery, 303 Hwy. 105, an upscale gin joint, the Ice Cave Cider House, and 174W Wine Bar, both at 174 Washington St.
3 Hundred Days of Shine
Mike Gerard is a small-town guy who spent 23 years in the Army in big “cities.” When the opportunity came along for him and his wife Jennifer to start a moonshine establishment in Monument, they jumped at the chance.
On the Friday my husband and I visited, the place was packed with people sipping drinks and enjoying the roadhouse atmosphere. Old wooden beams hang down from the bar, an old-fashioned machine gun hangs on display and moonshine in mason jars line rows of shelves.
Their slogan “spin the lid, pass the jar” means their liquor is smooth enough to drink right out of the jar.
Re-painted walls are hung with Colorado history relating to prohibition and bootlegging. According to Gerard, Chester Porter, one of the largest moonshiners in the West had a place called Porter’s Corner where the Monument Walgreens stands today. The artwork includes news articles about the infamous Colorado bootleggers Sam and Pete Carlino, who ran booze from southern Colorado up to Denver during Prohibition.
Gerard explained moonshine was literally made by the light of the moon, and was defined as any illicit, illegal, un-taxed liquor. In Colorado, the Carlino brothers used sugar beets to produce their “sugar moon.”
You can purchase 3 Hundred Days of Shine’s products in the tasting room, or “in roughly 400 liquor stores in Colorado and just got final approval for California distribution,” Gerard said.
With 12 flavors, the moonshine is made and jarred in the back of the building. They also serve mixed drinks including the Harvest Honey Moonshine with Coca-Cola or intricate cocktails, including a traditional Old Fashioned with single barrel bitters and a homemade brown sugar simple syrup. Pre-prohibition gangsters like Al Capone drank Templeton Rye with Ginger Ale, so Gerard’s cocktail menu includes similar drinks such as a Whiskey Ginger, barrel finished dash of bitters and garnished with a slice of orange.
“My favorite right out of the bottle is our two-grain. We call it our American oak moonshine,” Gerard said. It’s similar to an American whiskey and aged for a year in oak barrels.
They also offer a spirit-free cocktail menu. “We’ve got funny names for the drinks because we let our grandkids name them,” he says of the nonalcoholic menu. For the designated driver, there’s no charge for these drinks, otherwise, they are priced around $2.
The biggest push is something near and dear to the Gerards’ hearts – the Zero K run, or “OK” — as in you are OK. This occurs the day before Veteran’s Day annually and intended to raise money and awareness for military mental health issues and combatting combat veteran suicide.
“We are offering ways to find peer support to help them get away from what is happening in their heads mentally. These folks don’t have that battle buddy anymore. They don’t have the guy in the foxhole watching their back, or the chain of command.”
Hours are Monday through Thursday, 3 to 9 p.m.; Friday, 3 to 10 p.m.; Saturday noon to 10 p.m.; and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.
Lee Spirits Company Distillery Tasting Room
Saunter into the recently opened Lee Spirits Company Distillery Tasting Room in Monument, put your foot up on the bar railing, and order a pre-prohibition style cocktail.
Cousins Ian and Nick Lee started the Colorado Springs distillery in 2013 after searching for ways to make cocktails that tasted like their original recipes intended. Both are self-proclaimed “cocktails dorks” who are intolerant to gluten. Since Gin is the basis for many of the older cocktail recipes written by American bartenders before 1930, they decided to produce a gin that can hold to up to a variety of cocktails.
They learned of an old practice called Single Shot distilling, a hands-on, method that requires careful measurement of each component, but which the Lee cousins feel produces a citrus-forward, smooth gin that works in many of the cocktails they prepare.
Ian Lee says when they first tasted the distilled concoction they realized “we just made a pair of blue jeans for a bartender!”
They use early 1900s distilling methods, “with one foot in the past and one foot in the future.” In other words, they mimic older exacting stills, but add modern flavors like lavender and strawberry. “It’s a gin with the same heart, but with modern flavors,” Lee said.
The distilling company’s martini is made with an original, classic 1860s recipe and Lee said, “it’s the only drink I’ve ever had that tastes better than the sum of its parts.” Most cocktails are $9 and include drinks like the Violette Cosmo which is gin, their own Crème de Violette, lime and cranberry juices. Four packs of pre-mixed cocktails can be purchased for $14.
The Monument location serves two cocktails on tap — Lavender Gin Lemonade and Strawberry Gin Lemonade.
Their Strawberry Ginger Gin earned them the Best of Class and a gold medal at the 2019 Sunset International Spirits Competition.
Tours of the distillery will be coming later in the summer.
Recipes on their website, leespirits.com, replicate the in-house drinks. “Because we make pre-prohibition cocktails authentically anyone can grab a recipe book published before 1930 and it will taste exactly as it was intended,” Lee said.
Hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to midnight; and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.
The Ice Cave Cider House and 174W Wine Bar
The Ice Cave Cider House and 174W Wine Bar, is as owner David Troudt puts it, “we’re a local, back alley tasting room.” Originally, the cider house, which sits toward the back of the building was the only space. For a long time, there was no sign out in front of the building to identify the cidery. David said, “we started in the back, we didn’t have any frontage, and we sell every drop we make, so getting a sign wasn’t a priority.”
Open for five years this August, husband-and-wife team David and Julie Troudt started making cider in their garage seven years ago.
David had been homebrewing beer since 1990 as a hobby. Julie’s mother is British, so her family had a tradition of drinking hard cider. “Most of the cider you find on shelves, the American cider, is a little bit more sweet. We started making cider at home and we just got carried away.” Friends would stop by and have a glass from their three-tap “kegerator” in the garage, and convinced them to start a business.
They make nine styles of cider, all named for Monument history, served in 12-ounce glasses and priced at $5.50. A handwritten board names their ciders, along with three guest ciders, all made in Colorado at the top. The bottom half of the board includes blends customers have come up with themselves.
The Dirty Woman (named for the local park) is oak-aged, while the dry-hopped Henry’s Station is made from Cascade grown hops. There are also raspberry-infused and cherry-infused ciders. Besides the 12-ounce glass, customers can also sample flights of five-ounce glasses.
For those who don’t drink, the Cider House carries a non-alcoholic Honeycrisp Apple-based cider.
In September 2018 the couple added 174W Wind Bar on the front of the building. A handwritten list of available wines sits on the side of a brick wall. All wines are on tap and sold by the glass, so there is no waste or oxidation of the wine. A glass of Palisade-based Colterris Sauvignon Blanc is $6.75 and a Chill Switch Cabernet Sauvignon from Cedaredge is $7.50. The most expensive glass at $9.50 is the Petit Verdot, a red wine by Creekside Cellars in Evergreen.
Wood-fired oven pizzas are available to dine-in in both the wine bar and cidery. The base price of a build-your-own is $12.50. Vegetable toppings including red onions, pineapple or olive tapenade, to name a few, are $1.25 each. Meats are an additional $2, and combinations abound, such as switching out the red sauce for hummus, $1.50. Specialty pizzas cost around $16. They also offer a Charcuterie Tray ($10.75) that includes a seasonal variety of meats, cheeses and “other tasties.”
Regulars are often called out by name when they come in. “David and I are pretty good at remembering our guest’s names, so it’s kind of a ‘Cheers’ atmosphere,” said Julie.
Last year they expanded the patio area and will have live music there in the summer. In the meantime, live music is played in a corner of the wine bar.
Hours are Thursday, 3 to 9 p.m.; Friday, 3 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday 4 to 8 p.m.