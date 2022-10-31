MONUMENT • As part of The Harvest of Love, Monument Hills Kiwanis Club will pick up food and deliver it to Tri-Lakes Cares on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and Friday, Nov. 4. Kiwanis sponsors Service Leadership Programs (SLP), where students learn and implement life leadership skills. There are SLPs in every school in District 38 and while each SLP has a faculty advisor and a Kiwanis volunteer, the SLP is organized and directed by the students.
Harvest of Love is a SLP program. All public schools in Lewis-Palmer School District 38 participate. Additionally, both campuses of Monument Academy participate. St. Peter Catholic School participates and so does the D38 Headquarters building and the D38 Transportation building.
Last year’s harvest was 17,256 pounds of food and $10,229.44 in cash. Tri-Lakes Cares distributes the food during the holiday season by providing food to their clients at Thanksgiving and Christmas. At Christmas they also provide toys to some clients.
Kiwanis provides the manpower and picks up the food donations and D38 collects the money and processes one check to Tri-Lakes Cares. It is used to fill in other items of critical need during the holiday season. Tri-Lakes Cares distributes turkeys, hams, stuffed animals and loaves of bread baked by the Girl Scouts.