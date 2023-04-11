As the outcome of a new state legislature bill regarding zoning and housing is awaited, the Town of Monument council has adamantly opposed it, with one member describing it as a “heinous overreach.”

Prior to the regular meeting of the Town of Monument Town Council April 3 at town hall, the council all singed a formal letter opposing Colorado Senate Bill 23-213, regarding land use authority. The bill as written, which is being sponsored by state Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Adams/Arapahoe, Rep. Iman Jodeh, D-Arapahoe, and Rep. Steven Woodrow, D-Denver, would ease regulations on where accessory dwelling units, duplexes, triplexes and townhomes could be developed in urban areas. It also promotes more multifamily developments, especially near transportation hubs, and high-density housing, in part by prohibiting home owner association’s and municipalities from such things.

“It would basically negate all the town’s codes and zoning as it pertains to real estate and land use,” Mayor Mitch LaKind said.

Councilman Jim Romanello described the bill as heinous overreach. Councilwoman Laura Kronick concurred.

“It takes away the responsibility the voters have given us and sends it to a centralized entity,” Councilman Marco P. Fiorito said. “As a student of history, centralized anything has rarely worked.”

Councilwoman Sana Abbott said the bill negates what was attempted by voters approving to change the form of town government to Home Rule and the work put into the creation of the town’s Home Rule Charter. Councilman Ken Kimple also felt the bill was being “jammed through” and noted a lot of municipalities are opposing the bill as well.

LaKind said he and Mayor Pro Tem Steve King had the opportunity to meet with representative Don Wilson and have gotten assurances, from senator Paul Lundeen as well through word from Wilson and the town’s contracted lobbyist, that they are siding with how the town views the bill and blocking it. The mayor also encouraged citizens to show up and sign up to speak last week when the senate committee on local government and housing heard testimony.

Town of Palmer Lake mayor Glant Havenar also expressed her opposition to the bill. She said it was a case of state overreach.

“Land use should be left to our local municipalities who understand their community, water and infrastructure needs,” Havenar said. “I find this bill to be dystopic in nature and a negative example of big government control.”

King describes the bill as Governor Jared Polis’ top priority from which he wants to create more housing and a massive amount of it, a one-size-fits-all for municipalities, he said.

“He wants to make property a use by right regardless of water issues, desirability, lifestyle issues. None of that matters,” King said. “We became a Home Rule community so we could navigate how we want our government to operate. This is a direct assault on Home Rule.”

There are two ways to overrule Home Rule. One is a constitutional issue and the other is a matter of statewide concern, which is what they are “hanging their hat on,” King said.

“The problem is, if this gets passed, anything is up for grabs as far as statewide concern,” he said. “This is a local issue. This should be decided by the residents of the individual municipalities.”

King said the bill also negates HOA regulations. Water infrastructure and water rights wouldn’t matter, he said.

“If there is no availability for water, the state would require a plan to force the municipality to figure out what they are going to do about it,” King said. “Same with roads, all infrastructure, fire departments, police, everything. It’s all on the municipality.

“We desperately need people to get involved in this or we’re going to get run over and we are not going to be able to control our destiny here as a municipality.”

The town council’s official opposition letter cites many of the aspects mentioned in discussion at the April 3 meeting. It closes stating, “The entire bill reflects the state’s belief that it knows far more about what’s best for the quality of life in our communities than our own citizens do. It removes decision-making from the people who are impacted by those decisions and shifts it to a bureaucratic entity that has no vested interest in the Town of Monument, our families, or our character. For those reasons, we strongly ask our legislators to reject this state government power grab.”

Although the bill process allows for additional opportunities to testify against it, many municipalities including the Town of Monument seek to kill the bill in the senate, LaKind said. LaKind, Romanello and King all provided testimony through remote channels during the senate committee hearing on the bill April 6. LaKind said the council will take up resolution after the committee votes on the bill.

LaKind testified to the senate committee claiming the proposed bill violates the state constitution and the will of voters.

“While matters of statewide concern may take precedence, the concerns that impact Denver, Ft. Collins and Boulder, do not necessarily mean that towns and cities like Monument, Grand Junction, Fountain or Lamar have them too,” the mayor said. “This bill, a very broad stroke, lumping all municipalities as being equal when it comes to land use and affordable housing, fails to recognize the distinct characteristics of each municipality.”

LaKind went on to say Monument would be happy to be included in discussions because “we are still waiting for someone to reach out to us, using sticks will not be the way,” he said. “For now, Monument will continue to work with developers to work within our existing zoning, comprehensive plan, design standards and ordinances. Don’t give us the only option as to assert our home rule and to not comply and move this conversation needlessly into the courts.”

Some of Colorado’s smallest municipalities who are not under Home Rule have expressed an opposition for the bill as well. City of Las Animas trustee Joseph Frazier said, “The only time they want to look in our direction is to take more away from us. … It’s sad that they created these problems and now are branching out to impose their misguidance on other communities.”

Frazier said the bill allows the state government to dictate how rural municipalities live and cancel its livelihood. It also moves problems the larger and more wealthy areas of the state deal with to more economically depressed areas and municipalities, he said.

While some entities like the Colorado Chamber of Commerce are open to seeing a revision of CSB 23-213, LaKind said he prefers to see the bill killed entirely. There should not be any preemption of Home Rule charters nor add financial burden on municipalities, he said.

King said Home Rule should prevail in land use decisions as the state constitution permits. The concern is a local issue and should stay a local issue, he said.

“Any amendments to this bill would still be a government overreach,” King said. “We would be willing to come to the table and work on regional planning and share ideas for affordable housing, but the state has never asked us to participate in any discussions.”