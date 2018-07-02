Roundup of traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs Monday.
UPDATE 1:33 p.m.
Crash on Circle Drive and Uintah Street is blocking traffic, tweeted Colorado Springs Traffic.
--
UPDATE 12:26 p.m.
Crash on Omaha Boulevard and Paonia Street, not blocking traffic, tweeted Colorado Springs Traffic.
--
UPDATE 12:15 p.m.
Crash on southbound Interstate 25 north of Rockrimmon Boulevard, vehicles on right shoulder, tweeted Colorado Springs Traffic
--
6:57 a.m.
Northbound Tutt Boulevard blocked just south of Woodmen Road due to crash resulting in injury, tweeted Colorado Springs Police.