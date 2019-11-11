A crash on northbound Interstate 25 near Tomah Road and snowy conditions are slowing the commute between Colorado Springs and Denver on Monday morning.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo is reporting icy conditions on I-25 in several parts of Colorado, including from Monument through Denver and to Fort Collins along with areas south of Pueblo to the Colorado-New Mexico state line.
Click here for the latest traffic conditions around Colorado Springs. Click here for updates from CDOT.
Roadways across portions of the northern I-25 Corridor, generally from Monument through Denver to Fort Collins, are icy this morning (630 am), per CDOT cameras at I-25 and CO105 and I-25 and County Line Road. #cowx pic.twitter.com/pyNvIXwjQW— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 11, 2019
Much colder today across southeast Colorado, with a wintery mix of precipitation ending through the morning. #cowx pic.twitter.com/jzjHwPWd1u— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 11, 2019
The weather service issued a winter weather advisory from midnight Sunday until 11 a.m. Monday for areas including Colorado Springs, Monument, Cañon City, Pueblo and El Paso and Pueblo counties.
The advisory area runs along the I-25 corridor, extending north of Colorado Springs and south to the New Mexico line.
“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the weather service said in its advisory. “Ice accumulations of a light glaze followed by snow accumulations of up to 1 inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.”
Conditions could vary from one area to another, said Klint Skelly, a National Weather Service meteorologist. Northern Colorado Springs and northern El Paso County are more likely to see a mix of ice and snow, while central and southern portions of the city might only see snow.
A cold front was expected to move through the Springs , with freezing drizzle developing from 4 to 6 a.m. Monday, Skelly said.
Early morning temperatures will be in the low 20s, he said, and Monday’s high will only reach the upper 20s.
The brunt of Monday’s precipitation should end by mid-morning for Colorado Springs.