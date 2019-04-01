BASEBALL
Woodland Park 10, Manitou Springs 8
At Woodland Park: Lou Levy, Joseph Babin and Michael Shrum each had multi-RBI games for Woodland Park in a rivalry win over Manitou Springs.
Levy and Shrum knocked in two runs each, while Babin went 2 for 3 with three RBI.
Manitou Springs was led by Christian Mack, who went 3 for 4 with four RBI. Mack also struck out five in 5.1 innings.
The Panthers are 2-6, while Manitou Springs falls to 3-6.
Pueblo South 15, Fountain-Fort Carson 0 (4 innings)
At Runyon Field: Anthony Christopher had the Trojans’ lone hit in a nonconference loss to Pueblo South.
Fountain-Fort Carson is 4-3.
Pueblo West 4, Pine Creek 2
At Pueblo West: Pine Creek held a narrow one-run lead heading into the sixth inning, but Pueblo West brought three runs across for clinch a narrow nonconference win.
Brodie Blackford had three RBI for the Cyclones.
The Eagles fall to 3-5.
Rampart 9, Highlands Ranch 8
At Rampart: After trailing Highlands Ranch by six, Rampart knocked in eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and the game winner in the bottom of the sixth after the Falcons scored two in the top of the inning.
The win broke a two-game skid for the Rams (4-3).
Castle View 1, Doherty 0
At Doherty: Castle View scored its lone run in the top of the fourth inning on the way to a narrow nonconference win over Doherty.
Spencer Settle, David Cooper and Lucas Colvin had hits for the Spartans, while sophomore Noah Schiff tossed a three-hitter through seven innings and struck out three.
Calhan 12, Crowley County 1
At Calhan: Calhan kicked its nonconference game with a five-run first inning and continued to dominate form there.
Riley Riggs was 2 for 3 and knocked in four runs, while Logan Glaser had a pair of RBI.
Eddie Glaser struck out three through 3 innings and allowed one hit. Joe Hayes closed it out with two strikeouts through two innings of work. Hayes also hit two doubles for the Bulldogs.