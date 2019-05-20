GIRLS’ GOLF
CLASS 3A
The Classical Academy is in third place in the team scores after Day 1 of the Class 3A girls’ golf state championships with Mackenzie Fontana in seventh with a +10 after the first round. Fionna O’Halloran is in 15th for TCA, followed by Colorado Springs Christian’s Leanne Telle.
As of Monday night no plans to push tee-times back have been announced, but weather continued to deteriorate throughout the state Monday night. CHSAA announced Monday evening that any decisions on the 3A tee-times would be made at 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
CLASS 4A
Coronado’s Kate Griffin sits in sixth place with a +11 par after day 1 of the Class 4A girls’ golf championships at Pelican Lakes Golf Club in Windsor.
Discovery Canyon’s Christina Cheng follows in seventh with a score of +15 after day one. Ashlee Sample of Palmer Ridge is in 11th at +15.
With more bad weather on the way CHSAA announced that the 4A and 5A tournaments will resume with a ‘shotgun’ start for the final day of competition to ensure the completion of a second round.