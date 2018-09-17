SOFTBALL
Discovery Canyon 17, Lewis-Palmer 2
At Discovery Canyon: Cora Ferguson led the Thunder’s hit parade, knocking in seven runs off two hits, including a home run.
Ferguson’s efforts helped Discovery Canyon to a four-inning 5A/4A PPAC victory and remain undefeated in league play.
Sami Edwards hit 3 for 4 with three RBIs, and Hailey Neener batted in two runs.
Lewis-Palmer’s Sydney Purdham was credited with the team’s only RBI.
Cheyenne Mountain 9, Falcon 8 (11 innings)
At Cheyenne Mountain: An 11th-inning walkoff lifted Cheyenne Mountain over Falcon in a 5A/4A PPAC clash.
Katelyn Ralston went 2 for 3 with three RBIs followed by Jenna Randall who knocked in two runs for the Indians (10-7, 3-1).
Ralston also earned the win on the mound, striking out 12 batters in her ninth win of the season.
Falcon has lost two straight and falls to 9-9 and 2-2 in the PPAC.
Doherty 27, Palmer 4 (4 innings)
At Palmer: A 10-run first inning kicked off a quick 5A CMSL win over Palmer, extending the Spartans winning streak to four.
Eleven Doherty batters hit RBIs, lead by Mariana Morales who knocked six across thanks to a grand slam and another two-run dinger.
Angelina LoCricchio and Aspyn Zuccone had three RBIs each for Doherty (8-7, 5-3).
Palmer falls to 3-8 and is winless in league play.
Fountain-Fort Carson 13, Liberty 12
At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Trojans bounced back from a deficit twice in a 5A CSML win over Liberty.
Fountain-Fort Carson scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh for a walkoff win led by Torie Bass who had a double and a home run on the way to knocking in four RBIs. Seven other Trojans (7-11, 5-3) were credited with a run batted in.
FF-C freshman Jenisah Mora struck out seven batters in 3.2 innings of work.
Liberty falls to 1-15 and 1-7 in the CSML.
Pine Creek 13, Coronado 3 (6 innings)
At Pine Creek: Trailing by one heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, Pine Creek found its spark, scoring 11 runs in the next two frames to cruise to an easy 5A CSML win as the Eagles remain undefeated in league play.
Pine Creek’s Katie Spieth and Gerilyn Martinez had three RBIs each and Leah Passafiume stunned in the circle allowing just three hits through six innings.
Coronado’s Julie Callan and Savanah Starr each had an RBI for the Cougars (7-9, 3-5).
Pine Creek leads the CSML at 8-7 and 6-0 in league play.
SOCCER
Pueblo South 4, Mesa Ridge 1
At Pueblo South: Jovan Sanchez scored four goals for the Colts to get past Mesa Ridge (1-5-1) in a nonconference clash.