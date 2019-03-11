GIRLS’ SOCCER
Thomas MacLaren 3, Atlas Prep 0
At Thomas MacLaren School: Kadence Christensen scored twice, and Mia Gardner stopped all six shots she saw in Thomas MacLaren’s nonleague shutout of Atlas Prep for the Highlanders’ first victory as a CHSAA program.
Sarah Blankinship added a goal for the Highlanders (1-1).
Atlas Prep fell to 1-1.
Mesa Ridge 3, Pueblo East 0
At Dutch Clark Stadium: Mesa Ridge broke open a close game with a two-goal second half to give the Grizzlies (1-1) their first win.
Pueblo Centennial 9, St. Mary’s 3
At Dutch Clark Stadium: Four goals in a 16-minute span in the first half gave Pueblo Centennial (2-0) a commanding lead as the Bulldogs cruised to a nonleague win over St. Mary’s (1-1).
It’s the most goals allowed by the Pirates (1-1) since an 8-2 loss to Colorado Academy on May 14, 2015.
BASEBALL
Pueblo Central 7, Sand Creek 3
At Sand Creek: Errors doomed Sand Creek as seven miscues led to five unearned runs as the Scorpions fell to Pueblo Central.
Taber Banks gave Sand Creek (1-2) a 1-0 lead in the first inning after scoring on a passed ball. Later, Adam Brock tied the game at 3 with a two-run single in the third.
Dylan Hastings allowed six runs – just one earned – in five innings, striking out two while scattering seven hits.
Pueblo Centennial 13, Canon City 3 (5 innings)
At Runyon Field: Lincoln Andrews provided the offense for Canon City (2-1), cracking a three-run home run in the third inning.
Andrews got the start and took the loss after allowing five runs on five hits with five walks in two innings.
Pueblo County 19, F-FC 6 (4 innings)
At Runyon Field: Fountain-Fort Carson’s season got off to a rocky start, allowing 16 unanswered runs over the first three innings in a nonleague loss to Pueblo County.
Kylin Dineen had a run-scoring double and another RBI on a bases-loaded walk during a six-run rally in the third inning for Fountain-Fort Carson.
Pueblo South 16, Mesa Ridge 1 (5 innings)
At Mesa Ridge: Pueblo South scored the game’s final 13 runs in a road rout of Mesa Ridge.
After allowing three runs in the first inning, the Grizzlies (0-2) trimmed the deficit in their half of the first. With one out, Gabe Stephens singled and scored on a double by Reece Bishop.
The Colts (2-1) built the lead to 8-0 after four innings before doubling the advantage with an eight-run fifth.
Manual 18, Mitchell 0 (4 innings)
At Mitchell: Saul Chavez threw a four-inning perfect game, striking out nine as Manual blanked Mitchell (0-2).
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Air Academy 6, Coronado 1
At Coronado: Air Academy captured wins in two of the three singles matches and swept doubles play in a dual win over Coronado.
Kate Griffin scored Coronado’s lone win with a 6-2, 6-3 triumph at No. 2 singles.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Fairview 17, Air Academy 8
At Boulder: Air Academy (1-2) lost its second straight, falling behind 10-5 by halftime in a nonleague loss at Platt Middle School.