GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
St. Mary’s 59, Chatfield 48
At Chatfield: The reigning Class 3A champions clinched a statement nonconference victory over 5A Chatfield, using a dominant first half to put up a 36-22 lead at the break.
The Pirates (18-1) finished the regular season on a five-game streak since their first loss of the season.
Falcon 51, Cheyenne Mountain 33
At Falcon: Falcon held Cheyenne Mountain to fewer than 10 points in the first three quarters.
The win broke a two-game skid for the Falcons (9-13, 4-9 5A/4A PPAC). The Indians (7-14, 4-9) have lost three straight, but will look to close out the season on a high note hosting Lewis-Palmer on Thursday.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 91, Falcon 75
At Cheyenne Mountain: Four Cheyenne Mountain players scored in double figures, including two scorers with 20 or more as the Indians claimed victory in a high-scoring 5A/4A PPAC clash against Falcon.
Ten Indians contributed in the win, led by Javonte Johnson and Nicholas Bassett with 24 and 20 points, respectively. Johnson completed a double-double with 10 rebounds. Wade Jones (11) and Will Louis (10) also hit double figures for Cheyenne Mountain (18-4, 10-3).
Falcon (4-18, 2-11) has lost four straight.
ICE HOCKEY
Cheyenne Mountain 9, Liberty 1
At Honnen: Cheyenne Mountain outshot Liberty 46-12 on the way to a dominant win over the Lancers.
Travis Taylor scored twice for the Indians while seven other skaters found the back of the net. Ryan Wooten was the lone goal scorer for Liberty.