BASEBALL
Woodland Park 14, Sand Creek 4
At Sand Creek: After racking up a four-run lead, Woodland Park scored another six runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Tyler Hallada and Dylan Hastings had an RBI each for Sand Creek.
Colorado Springs Christian 16, Sierra 2
At Sierra: Hunter McWilliams hit 2 for 2 and knocked in four runs to help secure the Lions’ first win of the season.
Brandon Weets had two RBIs while Brian Youn struck out nine and didn’t allow a hit through four innings of work.
Fowler 15, Ellicott 0
BOYS’ LACROSSE
St. Mary’s 8, Northfield 6
Golden 12, Air Academy 11
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Pine Creek 11, Arapahoe 7
At Pine Creek: Pine Creek earned its fourth-straight win in a nonconference victory over Arapahoe.
Eagles held a 6-3 lead at halftime and scored five more in the second half.
Cheyenne Mountain 22, Heritage 2
At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain dominated Heritage, racking up a 14-0 edge in the first half for the Indians’ first win of the season.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Sand Creek 10, Skyview 0
At Skyview: Sophomore Sydney Lasater scored four goals and had two assists as Sand Creek put up a dominant, shutout performance against Skyview.
The Scorpions remain undefeated, led by Lasater who averages three goals per game. Zoey Shank and Jadyn Ledoux had two goals each, while Lexi Montero posted a shutout in goal.
Thomas MacLaren 6, Ellicott 0
At Thomas MacLaren: Annie Brown and Sarah Blankinship scored two goals each for the Highlanders (2-1). Mia Gardner had seven saves in the shutout.
Chatfield 2, Pine Creek 1
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Coronado 106, Lewis-Palmer 77 (scrimmage)
At Coronado: Sean Kight, Andrew Aire and Jackson Sawyer won two individual races each as the Cougars defeated Lewis-Palmer in a boys’ swimming scrimmage.
Kight won the 200 and 500 free races in 1:59.85 and 5:35.08, respectively. Aire claimed the 200 IM (2:10.71) and the 100 free (50.61), while Sawyer won the 100 breaststroke (1:05.51) and the 100 butterfly (57.46).
Lewis-Palmer’s Bryce Haines won the one-meter dive competition with a score of 197.10.