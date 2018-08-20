Softball
Rampart 20, Liberty 0, 4 innings
At Liberty: The Rams jumped to an 8-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back in their Class 5A Colorado Springs Metro League opener, thanks to freshman Kaylee Sheets going 4 for 4 with six RBIs.
Rampart (2-0, 1-0 5A CSML) continued to pull away with 10 runs in the third. Caitlyn Davis batted in two runs, while Ella Gabriel, Jayda Randle and Kaylee Rookey each had an RBI.
Liberty (1-3, 1-1) produced three hits. Sophomore pitcher Megan Dickinson recorded the loss but not before striking out five.
Coronado 25, Palmer 0, 3 inn.
At Palmer: Jenna Ruggaber went 2 for 2 with five RBIs, Mariah Starr was 2 for 4 with five RBIs and a triple and the Cougars exploded for 16 runs in the first to take a huge lead in the 5A CSML game.
Nevaeh Santisteven added four RBIs and a double for Coronado (3-2, 1-0), while Julie Callan went 3 for 4.
Ruggaber also came up big in the circle against Palmer (1-3, 0-2), finishing with four strikeouts.
Fountain-Fort Carson 18, Doherty 15
At F-FC: Mackenzie Cordova, Jenisah Mora and Shawnee Phillips each knocked in five runs to lead the Trojans in the 5A CSML slugfest.
Phillips and Cordova each blasted a homer for F-FC (2-3, 1-0), which has won two straight after opening the season with three losses.
The Trojans had a 14-4 lead and survived a 9-4 rally in the final three innings by Doherty.
Delanie Baker had four RBIs on three hits and a triple for the Spartans (0-4), while teammates Aspyn Zuccone and Shayla Mosier drove in two runs apiece. Baker also had five strikeouts in the circle.