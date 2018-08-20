Prep softball stock image
Caption +

File, The Gazette
Show MoreShow Less

Softball

Rampart 20, Liberty 0, 4 innings

At Liberty: The Rams jumped to an 8-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back in their Class 5A Colorado Springs Metro League opener, thanks to freshman Kaylee Sheets going 4 for 4 with six RBIs.

Rampart (2-0, 1-0 5A CSML) continued to pull away with 10 runs in the third. Caitlyn Davis batted in two runs, while Ella Gabriel, Jayda Randle and Kaylee Rookey each had an RBI.

Liberty (1-3, 1-1) produced three hits. Sophomore pitcher Megan Dickinson recorded the loss but not before striking out five.

Coronado 25, Palmer 0, 3 inn.

At Palmer: Jenna Ruggaber went 2 for 2 with five RBIs, Mariah Starr was 2 for 4 with five RBIs and a triple and the Cougars exploded for 16 runs in the first to take a huge lead in the 5A CSML game.

Nevaeh Santisteven added four RBIs and a double for Coronado (3-2, 1-0), while Julie Callan went 3 for 4.

Ruggaber also came up big in the circle against Palmer (1-3, 0-2), finishing with four strikeouts.

Fountain-Fort Carson 18, Doherty 15

At F-FC: Mackenzie Cordova, Jenisah Mora and Shawnee Phillips each knocked in five runs to lead the Trojans in the 5A CSML slugfest.

Phillips and Cordova each blasted a homer for F-FC (2-3, 1-0), which has won two straight after opening the season with three losses.

The Trojans had a 14-4 lead and survived a 9-4 rally in the final three innings by Doherty.

Delanie Baker had four RBIs on three hits and a triple for the Spartans (0-4), while teammates Aspyn Zuccone and Shayla Mosier drove in two runs apiece. Baker also had five strikeouts in the circle.

Tags

Reporter

Chhun Sun is a sports reporter with an emphasis in preps. He joined The Gazette in April 2015 and covered public safety for three years before joining @gazettepreps staff. The Thailand-born Cambodian-American has been in journalism for nearly two decades.

Load comments