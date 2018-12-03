BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pueblo South 53, Falcon 51
At Falcon: Tied 44-44 at the end of the third quarter, Pueblo South had a bit more gas to close out a close nonconference win over Falcon.
Falcon has started the season 1-3.
ICE HOCKEY
Rampart 6, Coronado 3
At Sertich Ice Center: Rampart’s Ethan Meyer and Coronado’s Trevor Gordon had two goals and an assist each, but Meyer was backed up with four other Ram goalscorers in an Apex conference victory.
Rampart (1-0) out-shot the Cougars (0-1) 62-25. Coronado’s Marc Godec faced all 62 shots in the loss, while Colby Carden had 22 saves.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Manitou Springs 124, Mesa Ridge/ Widefield 56
At Manitou Springs: Coco Stevens and Sydney Dolloff-Holt won two individual races for the Mustangs as Manitou Springs raced its first dual win of the season over Mesa Ridge/ Widefield.
Stevens won the 50 free (26.75) and the 100 butterfly (1:06.84), while Dolloff-Holt touched the wall first in the 200 (2:09.71) and 500 free (5:51.87).
Mesa Ridge/ Widefield’s Decon Engle placed second in the 100 back (1:14.09) and in the 100 free (1:06.78).