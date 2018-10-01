SOFTBALL
Rampart 16, Doherty 5 (5 innings)
At Rampart: Rampart set itself up to challenge for a share of the 5A CSML title this week with a quick win over Doherty.
At 10-1, the Rams face Pine Creek on Wednesday in a regular-season finale. The Eagles, who are undefeated in league play, defeated Rampart earlier this month.
Three Rams hit one over the fence, led by Brianna Jennigns who had four RBIs and a home run. Alex Hill had a dinger and a double, and Jayda Randle also had a home run.
Doherty’s Katlynn Garrison led the Spartans (10-12, 6-5) with three RBIs.
Pine Creek 24, Fountain-Fort Carson 6 (4 innings)
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Pine Creek scored 15 runs in the third on the way to a crushing 5A CSML win over the Trojans.
Eight Pine Creek batters had multi-RBI games, nine total batters knocked in runs, and 10 players had hits.
The Eagles (13-9, 11-0) were led by Sarah Gardner who had four hits and five RBIs. Avery Tyler, Lourdes Martinez and Gerilyn Martinez had three RBIs each.
Fountain-Fort Carson (8-14, 6-5) was led by Shawnee Phillips who knocked in three runs, followed by Mackenzie Cordova with two.
Dakota Ridge 22, Vista Ridge 6 (4 innings)
At Vista Ridge: Dakota Ridge scored 15 runs in the second inning on the way to breaking Vista Ridge’s 10 game winning streak.
The Wolves (14-7) had seven hits. Dakota Ridge had seven extra base hits and two batters who racked up five RBIs, Ryleigh Rickli and Alexia Martinez.
Liberty 20, Palmer 1 (4 innings)
At Palmer: Liberty’s Megan Dickinson was a double away from hitting for the cycle in a dominant 5A CSML win over Palmer for their second win of the season.
Dickinson led the Lancers (2-17, 2-9) with six RBIs and hit 3 for 4 with a single, triple and a home run. Kayleigh Clarke-Nash followed with four RBIs.
Danielle Villalba dealt a four-inning four-hitter with five strikeouts.
Palmer falls to 3-15 and is winless in league play.
Cherokee Trail 17, Discovery Canyon 0 (4 innings)
At Cherokee Trail: Discovery Canyon fell in back-to-back shutouts as the typically high-scoring Thunder have fallen into a slump in the final part of the season.
Discovery Canyon had just one hit against the Cougars, who had 18 of their own.
The Thunder (12-9) have lost three of their last four with two games left in the regular season.
Coronado 7, Harrison 0
At Harrison: Coronado won by forfeit.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Vanguard 4, Pueblo County 3
At Memorial Park: Vanguard won a pair of doubles matches and two singles matches to claim a close victory over Pueblo County to extend their winning streak to six heading into regionals.
Alex Bruce won his No. 1 singles match 6-3, 6-4 over Pueblo County’s Max Hillebrand, and James Le defeated PC’s Josh Nezvensky 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
Vanguard No. 2 doubles team of Juan Bustamante and Henri Mueh won in a tiebreaker 6-2, 7-6 (8-6), and No. 3 doubles, Sterling Lee and Andre Mastalir won in three sets (1-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4) over Pueblo County’s Kenneth Song and Leo Li.