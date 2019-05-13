BASEBALL
Rampart 8, Palmer 7
At Rampart: Rampart ended the regular season in walkoff fashion, scoring three runs in the seventh for a 5A/4A CSML victory.
JJ Carrington and Kevin Witcher had two RBIs each. Hunter Felts also had an RBI, and Benjamin Carrington had three hits to lead the Rams (9-14, 3-9).
Palmer ends the year 1-22 and winless in league play.
Pine Creek 11, Fountain-Fort Carson 6
At Pine Creek: Three Eagles hit home runs on the way to a 5A/4A CSML regular season-ending win over Fountain-Fort Carson to lock in the league title.
Riley Cornelio, Kyle Thompson and Jake Jones hit home runs. Jones had two RBIs, while Drake Logan, Parker Gregory and Evan Faucher also had two runs each.
Pitcher Kyle Moran struck out 12 in a complete-game appearance for Pine Creek (16-7, 12-0).
Fountain-Fort Carson also had three home runs thanks to Garrett Thibault, Nate Lengeman and DJ Alvarado. Alvarado and Thibault had two RBIs each.
Derick Pennington fanned seven through five innings for the Trojans (14-9, 8-4).
Lewis-Palmer 11, Cheyenne Mountain 1
At Lewis-Palmer: The Rangers scored nine runs in the third inning to build a comfortable lead in a 4A/5A PPAC win, handing the Indians their first league loss of the year.
Colton Stegman and Johnny Behm hit home runs for the Rangers, with Stegman finishing with three RBIs, Behm with two. Brayden Curry also had two RBIs for L-P (15-8, 10-4).
Jason Shuger tossed four innings, allowing two hits and struck out six.
Cheyenne Mountain freshman Denton Damgaard hit in the Indians’ lone run.
Michael Ellis struck out four through 2.2 innings. Cheyenne Mountain finishes the regular season 19-4 and 13-1 in league play.
Palmer Ridge 9, Vista Ridge 2
At Palmer Ridge: Josh Mills hit a home run and had three RBIs as the Bears ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak.
Parker Braun, Bridger Havens, Gabriel Rogers and Charlie Deeds also knocked in a run a piece for the Bears (16-7, 9-5 4A/5A PPAC).
Deeds struck out 12 through six innings, while Braun fanned two of five batters faced in one inning of work.
The Wolves complete the regular season Tuesday against Coronado.
Air Academy 10, Falcon 0
At Air Academy: Air Academy ended its regular season on a three-game winning streak.
The Kadets (13-10, 8-6) threw a two-hitter and struck out 14 Falcons on the way to the regular season-ending win.
Connor Thiele and Trenton Kibler had hits for Falcon (7-15, 4-10).
Pueblo South 4, The Classical Academy 3 (10 innings)
At TCA: The Titans scored a run in the sixth to eventually force extra innings in a nonconference game.
The Colts scored two in the 10th, and the Titans could bring only one across in the bottom half inning.
TCA (15-7) faces Falcon in a regular-season finale Tuesday.
Trinidad 5, Colorado Springs Christian 2
Eaglecrest 2, Liberty 0
Colorado Academy 7, St. Mary’s 1
Alameda 14, Mitchell 1