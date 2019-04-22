GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Pine Creek 26, Liberty 2
At Liberty: Sienna Colonese scored six times and five other Eagles had multi-goal games to upend Liberty in a Southern girls’ lacrosse game.
Peneal Schwab and Kelly Henderson scored four goals each, while Julia Anarumo and Brittney White each had three and Ashley Starkey scored twice.
Henderson also had three assists.
Morgan Summer faced 40 Pine Creek shots in goal, and had 14 saves. Liberty’s Rachel Sullivan and Michelle Kitchen scored in the first half.
The Eagles extend their winning streak to 10 games, while Liberty falls to 6-6 and 1-3 in league play.
Horizon 13, Palmer 5
At Mountain Range: Jaiden Jones scored three goals but it wasn’t enough to overcome Horizon. Emmy Nieves and Summer Metcalf-Gladfelter also scored for the Terrors (3-6). Anabella Sandoval had 13 saves in goal.
BASEBALL
Peyton 10, Front Range Christian 2
At Peyton: Peyton continued its tear through the regular season with a dominant win over arguably one of its top nonconfernece competition of the year.
Rupert Shaw homered and knocked in three runs while five other Panthers had multiple hits in their 14th straight win.
Rodney Gregg struck out nine batters through seven innings. Brandon Hussey and Jaeden Meyers had two RBIs each.
Calhan 11, Simla 0
At Simla: Brayden Dillingham homered and had two RBIs and struck out two of three batters faced to help Calhan to its second straight win and a five-inning 2A District 8 shutout over Simla.
Joe Hayes hit in three runs for the Bulldogs (11-4, 3-2) and Gage Alexander had two RBIs.
Eddie Glasser threw four innings, struck out nine of 13 batters faced and allowed just one hit before Dillingham closed it out in relief.
Woodland Park 12, Widefield 2
At Widefield: Five Panthers knocked in multiple runs as Woodland Park claimed a dominant 4A CSML win over Widefield.
Lou Levy, Joseph Babin, Michel Shrum and Cameron Chase had two RBIs each while Matthew Lecky hit 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Panthers (7-9, 3-2) at the plate.
Levy threw four innings striking out six for the win.
The Gladiators fall to 3-16 and 3-3 in league play.
The Classical Academy 15, Mitchell 0
Cherry Creek 9, Pine Creek 4
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Colorado Springs School 6, Dolores Huerta 0
Mullen 8, Manitou Springs 0