BASEBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 16, Canon City 6
At Cheyenne Mountain: Ryan Berkhoff knocked in five runs, while Brad Helton hit a home run and had four RBIs to help the Indians (12-1) to their 11th straight win.
Michael Ellis also had a multi-RBI day with two hits to bring in three runs.
Berkhoff also earned the win on the mound with three strikeouts through 2 2/3 innings of work.
Canon City is 9-5.
Colorado Springs Christian 13, Ellicott 3
At Colorado Springs Christian: CSCS brought 13 runs across off six hits for a quick 3A Tri-Peaks win.
Brandon Weets hit 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Hunter McWilliams brought home two runs for the Lions (7-4, 3-0).
Ellicott’s Branden Merriam led the Thunderhawks (4-6, 1-2) with three RBIs.
Evangelical Christian 16, Denver Jewish 6
At Evangelical Christian Academy: Spencer Hamilton and Andrew Bronson had three RBIs each to help ECA to a 1A District 2 victory.
The Eagles (6-4, 2-0) trailed by two heading into the bottom of the fourth, and scored 12 in the final three innings.
Manitou Springs 9-2, Buena Vista 0-7
At Manitou Springs: The Mustangs split a 3A Tri-Peaks doubleheader, with a nine-run shutout in Game 1.
Christian Mack tossed six innings and fanned seven batters, while Thor Flett threw the final inning to complete the shutout.
Mack also led the Mustangs (5-9, 2-2) at the plate in Game 1, hitting in three runs. Zak Talbot had two RBIs in Game 1.
Joey Allen had the team’s only RBIs in Game 2.
The Classical Academy 14, Woodland Park 0
Chatfield 13, Widefield 0
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Pueblo West 15, Palmer 4
At Garry Berry: The Terrors were tied with Pueblo West at half, but were outscored 12-1 in the second half.
Jaiden Jones had three goals, while Sam Dalton added one.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Palmer Ridge 13, Palmer 0
At Palmer Ridge: Sarah Miller scored four times, while nine other Bears found the back of the net to claim a dominant nonconference win.
Anna Mason and Katie Wotta had three assists each, while Keagan McCorkle scored and had two helpers for the Bears (5-2-1).
Palmer is still searching for its first win.
Air Academy 2, Pine Creek 1
At Air Academy: Air Academy scored twice in the second half to overcome a one-goal deficit and claim a nonconference win.
Capri Dewing and Jocelyn Ollivierre each scored for the Kadets (6-3).
Pine Creek (3-5-1) has lost two straight.
Pueblo County 5, Canon City 2
At Canon City: Macy French and Cassidy Heimel each scored for Canon City, but it wasn’t enough to get past Pueblo County in a nonconference game.
Mackenzie Roberts and Cailynn Andreis each had assists for the Tigers (6-4).