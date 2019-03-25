BASEBALL
Palmer Ridge 9, Sand Creek 3
At Sand Creek: Six Bears registered hits as Palmer Ridge claimed its fourth-straight win. Charlie Deeds hit 4-for-5, while sophomore Josh Mills finished with two RBIs. JD Dyer, Zach Sheppard and Jack Flynn also had an RBI for Palmer Ridge.
Mills also earned the win on the mound for the Bears (6-2), fanning seven batters through 5.2 innings of work.
Air Academy 9, Grand Junction Central 8
At Grand Junction: The Kadets scored five runs through the last three innings to eliminate a small deficit and regain a lead before holding the Warriors in the bottom of the seventh for the win.
Air Academy (4-4) had eight hits, and Kadet pitchers struck out six Central batters.
Falcon 3, Pueblo Centennial 0
At Pueblo Centennial: Riley Robertson hit a two-run double and secured a complete-game shutout on the mound, striking out four batters in a nonconference win.
Dawson Gerlach hit 3-for-4 while Cody Long and Creighton Werner had two hits each for Falcon (2-6).
Rock Canyon 10, Doherty 0
At Rock Canyon: Freshman Jacob Corsi went 2-for-3 at the plate, but it wasn’t enough to bring runs across as Doherty was shutout by Rock Canyon in a nonconference loss.
The Spartans fall to 2-6.
Lowell 7, Manitou Springs 5
At Glendale, AZ: Hunter Zentz knocked in two runs, but it wasn’t enough to lift Manitou Springs to a tournament victory over Lowell as the Mustangs opened play in the Pride Classic Tournament.
Christian Mack threw six innings and allowed seven hits for Manitou Springs (3-2).
Westminster 10, Widefield 7
At Westminister: Widefield fell into a 9-run hole heading into the fifth inning, but brought six runs across to spark a comeback, which ultimately fell short.
Hunter Marks and Axel Jensen had two RBIs each for Widefield (0-8).
Santa Margarita 9, Pine Creek 5
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Woodson 8, Cheyenne Mountain 7
At W.T. Woodson: Cheyenne Mountain was outscored 3-1 in the third quarter, which proved to be the team’s demise as the Indians fell in their second-straight game.
Zak Paige and Cole Mika each had two goals and an assist for Cheyenne Mountain (4-2).
Liam Hybl had 12 saves in goal.