FIELD HOCKEY
File, The Gazette

 JERILEE BENNETT THE GAZETTE
FIELD HOCKEY

Liberty 1, Arapahoe 0

At Arapahoe: Mackenzie Dudevoir found the back of the cage in the second half to lift the Lancers over Arapahoe, ending a four-game losing skid.

Olivia Ruth assisted the lone goal and Haley Edge had three saves in the cage for Liberty (2-6-1).

SOFTBALL

Discovery Canyon 12, Palmer Ridge 5

At Palmer Ridge: Discovery Canyon’s Sami Edwards smacked two home runs over the fence during Monday’s 5A/4A Pikes Peak clash against Palmer Ridge to lead the Thunder to their 10th straight win.

Edwards led Discovery Canyon (11-6, 6-0) with four RBIs. Alissa Madrigal and Genesis Andino had three each.

Palmer Ridge falls to 7-13 and 1-5 in the PPAC.

Rampart 18, Fountain-Fort Carson 8

At Rampart: Fountain-Fort Carson held a narrow one-run lead heading into the bottom of the fifth, but the Rams quickly found their spark, scoring 13 runs in the final two frames for a 5A CSML victory.

Mackenzie Cordova had a home run and led the Trojans (7-13, 5-4) with five RBIs. Aleah Ellis knocked in one run on one hit for Fountain-Fort Carson.

Rampart pitchers struck out nine Trojan batters.

Rampart is 13-6 and 8-1 in the CSML.

Coronado 17, Liberty 6

At Liberty: The Cougars knocked in 13 runs between the sixth and seventh innings to eliminate a deficit and claim a comfortable 5A CSML win.

Nine Coronado batters earned RBIs led by Jenna Ruggaber who hit 4 for 5 with three runs batted in. Savanah Starr and Nevaeh Santistevan hit in two runs each.

Coronado is 9-10 and 4-6 in the CSML, Liberty falls to 1-17 and 1-9 in league play.

Air Academy 13, Falcon 2

At Falcon: Air Academy brought five runs across in the top of the fifth to lock in a five-inning 5A/4A PPAC victory.

Sheridan Wayne and Maliyah Winn had three RBIs each for the Kadets (8-10, 3-2). Katy Cooley knocked in two runs.

Falcon falls to 10-11 and 2-3 in league play.

