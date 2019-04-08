BASEBALL
Air Academy 10, Sand Creek 0
At Sand Creek: Grant Dudden, Bo Powers and Ethan Yanez had multi-RBI performances in a 5A/4A PPAC win over Sand Creek, while Grant Shandy put in work on the mound, fanning 11 through six innings and allowing just three hits.
Dudden knocked in three runs, while Powers and Yanez had two RBIs each. Nick Cregan and Carter Wood also batted in runs to help the Kadets (8-6, 3-2) to a shortened, 10-run ruled game.
Tyler Hallada, Zachary Howe and Adam Brock had Sand Creek’s lone hits. The Scorpions are 5-8 and are still searching for their first conference win.
The Classical Academy 14, Canon City 5
At Canon City: TCA scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning to break a 3-3 tie with Canon City, and added four more in the top of the seventh for good measure. The win marked the Titans third straight and second 4A CSML win to claim the top spot in the conference.
Canon City (8-4, 1-1) was led by Seth Newton who knocked in two runs.
Liberty 14, George Washington 4
At Liberty: Liberty bats exploded in the bottom of the fourth inning, bringing 10 runs across on the way to a five-inning nonconference win over George Washington.
The win snapped a two-loss streak for the Lancers (4-4).
Coronado 10, Woodland Park 5
At Woodland Park: A six-run third inning helped spark a nonconference win for Coronado.
Matthew Lecky had two RBIs for Woodland Park (5-7), but it wasn’t enough as the Panthers were held without a run in the final four innings.
The win brings Coronado to 4-4 on the season.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Mesa Ridge 3, Woodland Park 2
At Woodland Park: Freshman Yanelli Maddaford scored a hat trick to lift the Grizzlies over Woodland Park to remain tied for first in the 4A CSML.
Charlotte Eilersten scored twice for the Panthers (0-7, 0-3).
The win is the third straight for the Grizzlies (4-4, 3-0).
Ponderosa 3, Discovery Canyon 0
Fossil Ridge 1, Pine Creek 0
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Liberty 17, Bear Creek 7
At Liberty: Liberty outscored Bear Creek 9-2 in the second half on top of a three-goal lead at halftime on the way to a nonconference win.
Abby Ross scored nine goals and had two assists and Rachel Sullivan scored seven times for the Lancers (4-4).
Cheyenne Mountain 19, Castle View 14
At Castle View: Cheyenne Mountain racked up a dominant 13-6 lead in the first half of a nonconference game on the way to a win to snap a two-game losing streak.
The Indians are 3-4.
Air Academy 15, Rock Canyon 14
At Rock Canyon: The Kadets eliminate a five-goal deficit in the second half to force overtime, and scored first in sudden-death to claim a nonconference victory over Rock Canyon.
The Kadets (5-3) have won four of their last five.
BOYS LACROSSE
St. Mary’s 11, Pueblo West 10
Pine Creek 12, Smoky Hill 1
Littleton 12, Fountain Valley 6
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Vanguard 7, Fountain-Fort Carson 0
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Vanguard swept Fountain-Fort Carson thanks in part to dominant singles victories by Erin Dornan (No. 1, 6-1, 6-0), Hannah Martin (No. 2, 6-2, 6-1) and Jaden Fuqua (No. 3, 6-0, 6-1).
At No. 4 doubles Vanguard’s Sara Barry and Sophia Guevara battled with Nina Cartwright and Samantha Villarreal to three sets, ultimately claiming the match win 6-4, 7-6, 7-4 to complete the sweep.