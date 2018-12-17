ICE HOCKEY
Lewis-Palmer 6, Pine Creek 2
At Sertich: Lewis-Palmer handed the Eagles their first loss of the year thanks to a four-goal second period and a five-for-five performance on the power play.
The Rangers eliminated a two-goal deficit thanks to three straight goals by Sam Kleinsmith, who also assisted another in the second period. Josh Pierce had a goal and two assists.
Trevor Porter and Alexander Brooks scored Pine Creek’s goals in the first period.
Lewis-Palmer is 2-1, Pine Creek is 4-1-1.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Canon City 56, Discovery Canyon 49
At Discovery Canyon: Discovery Canyon found a spark in the third quarter, outscoring the Tigers 22-13, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a hefty deficit in a nonconference loss to Canon City.
Gage Clawson (15 points) and Zack Anderson (14 points) led DCC (4-4). Clawson completed a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Canon City is now 4-2.
Liberty 70, Bear Creek 38
At Liberty: Sean Bohuslavsky led the Lancers with 20 points, including five 3-pointers, to help Liberty to a dominant win over Bear Creek. Dailin Smith followed with 16 points, and Levi Valentine scored 11.
Bohuslavsky also had six rebounds and five steals.
Liberty is 5-3.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bear Creek 45, Palmer 29
At Bear Creek: Palmer fell in a deep hole early, trailing Bear Creek 21-8 after the first half. The Terrors fall to 4-5.
Pueblo South 58, Pine Creek 15
At Pueblo South: Pine Creek struggled early against Pueblo South, heading into halftime with a 35-5 deficit. South’s Drea Nelson led the charge with 24 points.
The Eagles fall to 1-5.