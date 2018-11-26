GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Sierra 74, Thomas Jefferson 42
At Thomas Jefferson: The Stallions earned an easy win over Thomas Jefferson, avenging a 55-45 loss to the Spartans in a season opener last year.
GIRLS' SWIMMING
Cheyenne Mountain 134, Manitou Springs 51
At Cheyenne Mountain: Junior Frances Hayward won two individual events and contributed to two winning relays as the Indians dominated in a dual meet season opener on Monday, kicking off the winter sports season.
Frances placed first in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 21.22 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:03.37) while also helping Cheyenne Mountain to victories wins in the 200 medley (1:56.94) and 400 freestyle (3:58.79) relays.
The Indians won all but one of the 12 events.
Sydney Dolloff-Holt, who had two runner-up finishes at last season's Class 3A state meet, recorded Manitou Springs' lone win Monday. The senior won the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.03 -- about 7 seconds ahead of the runner-up.