GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Sierra 74, Thomas Jefferson 42

At Thomas Jefferson: The Stallions earned an easy win over Thomas Jefferson, avenging a 55-45 loss to the Spartans in a season opener last year.

GIRLS' SWIMMING

Cheyenne Mountain 134, Manitou Springs 51

At Cheyenne Mountain: Junior Frances Hayward won two individual events and contributed to two winning relays as the Indians dominated in a dual meet season opener on Monday, kicking off the winter sports season.

Frances placed first in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 21.22 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:03.37) while also helping Cheyenne Mountain to victories wins in the 200 medley (1:56.94) and 400 freestyle (3:58.79) relays.

The Indians won all but one of the 12 events.

Sydney Dolloff-Holt, who had two runner-up finishes at last season's Class 3A state meet, recorded Manitou Springs' lone win Monday. The senior won the 100 breaststroke in 1:10.03 -- about 7 seconds ahead of the runner-up.

