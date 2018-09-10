SOFTBALL
Fountain-Fort Carson 11, Coronado 8
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Coronado held a comfortable four-run lead late in a 5A CSML clash, but Fountain-Fort Carson rebounded in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring seven runs to take the lead and lock in the win.
Trojan sophomore Aleah Ellis hit a home run and had five RBIs, while freshman Alexis Alvarado knocked in two. Alvarado also got the win in the circle, striking out four and averaging less than three pitches per batter faced.
Savana Starr led the Cougars (6-8, 2-4) with three hits and four RBIs.
Fountain-Fort Carson is 5-9 and 3-2 in the CSML.
Cheyenne Mountain 20, Lewis-Palmer 5, 4 innings
At Cheyenne Mountain: Bridget Cassidy knocked in four runs for Lewis-Palmer, but it wasn’t enough for the Rangers as Cheyenne Mountain bats came alive in a PPAC opener.
The Indians (7-6, 1-0) racked up 18 hits.
Rachel Bull struck out five in the circle for Lewis-Palmer (4-11, 0-1).
Discovery Canyon 14, Air Academy 0, 5 innings
At Discovery Canyon: Sami Edwards hit a home run and had four RBIs in Discovery Canyon’s five-inning PPAC win over Air Academy.
Abby Booth tossed five strong innings for the Thunder, throwing just 56 pitches through 19 batters faced and struck out three in her second-straight shutout.
Kayden Rodgers and Cora Ferguson had three RBIs each and Ferguson had a home run.
Air Academy falls to 3-8 and 0-1 in league play,
Falcon 16, Palmer Ridge 2
At Falcon: Leah Gray continued her dominant streak for Falcon in a PPAC win over Palmer Ridge as the Falcons remain undefeated in league play.
Gray had a home run and four RBIs, while Sam Hermosio, Tiffany Backeberg and Madi Robertson had two RBIs each for the Falcons (10-7, 2-0).
Falcon senior Taylor Striebel threw a five-inning two hitter and struck out seven batters.
Palmer Ridge is 5-7 and winless in the PPAC.
Doherty 22, Liberty 2, 4 innings
At Liberty: It didn’t take long for Doherty to find its spark, scoring 20 runs between three innings in a 5A CSML win over Liberty.
Eight Spartans had at least one RBI in the win, led by Lauren Bosler who knocked in six runs on three hits. Delanie Baker had four RBIs on five hits for Doherty (5-7, 3-3).
Kayleigh Clarke-Nash and Danielle Villalba hit in Liberty’s only runs. The Lancers are 1-12 and 1-4 in the CSML.
St. Mary’s 15, Mitchell 0, 4 innings
At St. Mary’s: The Pirates earned its 10th straight win and third shutout in four games thanks to a comfortable victory over Mitchell.
Mackenzie Pepper led the Pirates (11-2) with a three-run home run, followed by Morgan Trechter who knocked in two runs.
The Marauders are 3-8.
Pine Creek 14, Rampart 7